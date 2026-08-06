Bugatti unveils one-off Destrier road car inspired by track-only Bolide

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The new Bugatti Destrier is a Bolide tamed for the prowling on public roads.

Meet the new Bugatti Destrier, a one-off creation from Bugatti’s Programme Solitaire that transforms the extreme Bugatti Bolide into an elegant road-going thoroughbred, complete with functional headlights.

The Bolide was introduced to the world as a racing concept in 2020. The production version debuted in 2023 as a track-only missile with petrifyingly aggressive aerodynamics and X-shaped LED signatures that resemble headlights.

The owner opted for luxury leathers in brown to match the special exterior blue paint. Picture: Bugatti (BUGATTI)

The new Destrier is named after the finest and strongest type of medieval knight’s horse. It’s only the third Solitaire commission after the Brouillard and F.K.P. Hommage and strips the aerodynamic bits off the Bolide to leave a more graceful figurine perched on 20-inch front and 21s at the rear.

It’s built on the Bolide’s carbon fibre monocoque and gets a wider horseshoe grille than on the Bolide. The rear section echos the closed profile of the discontinued Chiron. The Destrier is finished in “Sapphire Celeste”, a bespoke, multi-layered exterior colour created exclusively for this car and its owner.

The special paint contrasts with the polished aluminium brightwork with a hammered surface finish — a subtle nod to the armour of the medieval knight. Exposed carbon fibre is limited to the front splitter and rear diffuser.

The gaping rear of the Bolide is closed off in the Destrier with quad tail pipes. Picture: Bugatti (BUGATTI)

Inside, the Destrier swaps the Bolide’s track telemetry and motorsport-focused environs for luxury materials including leather and nubuck and advanced 3D-knitted textiles, and the model carries the Destrier emblem alongside its “1/1” designation.

It’s powered by the Bolide’s 8.0l quad-turbocharged 16-cylinder engine in a “W’ configuration.

The Bugatti Destrier will be unveiled during Monterey Car Week during the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 16.

Business Day