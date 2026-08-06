FIRST DRIVE | Kia Seltos with bolder looks and expanded line-up

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The new Star map lighting system is eye-catching during the day and night. Picture:

The new second-generation Kia Seltos with larger dimensions went on sale in South Africa this week. We drove the model on Cape Town roads.

The first-generation Seltos arrived in South Africa in November 2019 with four models priced between R354,995 and R444,995 and available with petrol and diesel motors, automatic and manual transmissions. One of the firm’s best sellers lands with seven models priced between R389,995 and R614,995 with as many derivatives.

Back in 2019 the model was a disruptor that took on outsized rivals including the Volkswagen T-Cross, Hyundai Kona and Renault Captur. In 2026, though, the Seltos meets broader market rivalry spearheaded by a Chinese crossover onslaught and enhanced legacy rivals.

The 4,460mm length trumps the old generation car by 145mm, meaning more living space than before, though it’s outgunned in this region by quite a number of protagonists. It has a 447l boot with a dual-level cargo floor and switches to a more digital layout.

The larger cabin is more digital and accommodates four to five passengers. Picture: (KIA SA)

Features include a widescreen infotainment display and modern technology that includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across the range, voice control and USB charging ports. The standard specification across the range is generous, with dual-zone climate control, smart key with push-button start, six airbags, ESP, rear park distance control, LED lights and 10.25-inch touchscreen display available even in the LS entry model.

Jump up to the Seltos LX and you get a 12.3-inch display, panoramic sunroof, ambient mood lighting, wireless smartphone charging and rain-sensing wipers. The GT-Line S and X-Line merge a 12-inch driver’s binnacle for a seamless unit, with a panoramic sunroof, electric driver’s seat, front seat ventilation, a Bose sound system, active cruise control and other advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The X-Line specification that we drove exclusively at the launch event upgrades with a standard matte dark gunmetal grey paint, and a two-tone interior. Powered tailgates are not in the offing, though, in any of the ranges, but various alloy wheel sizes are available.

Three engine options with Eco, Normal and Sport drive modes are on sale, starting with a naturally aspirated 1.5l petrol four-cylinder delivering 85kW and 144Nm outputs available for LS, LX and GT-Line trims, and paired with a six-speed manual or CVT transmission.

A 1.5l turbodiesel with 85kW and 250Nm, paired exclusively with a six-speed automatic transmission, is offered on the GT-Line and X-Line models, while the range-topping 1.5l turbo petrol producing 119kW and 253Nm, mated with a dual-clutch transmission (DCT), is reserved exclusively for GT-Line S model.

The boot will suffice for average families but the tailgates are manual operation. Picture: (KIA SA)

The Kia K3 platform underpinning the latest Kia Seltos creates a comfortable and refined crossover. The ride is supple enough and composed in corners, albeit with some degree of lean in bends, and has responsive steering.

The engine and gearshift feedback in the X-Line model we drove performed diligently, the car averaging 5.1l/100km. Kia claims 5.3l/100km for the diesel model.

The bold Star map LED lighting with a hectic stack of bulbs and the sharp angles and contrast body panels are subjective aspects that get the thumbs up from me.

Prices include a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan.

Pricing

Kia Seltos 1.5 LS Man — R389,995;

Kia Seltos 1.5 LS CVT — R414,995;

Kia Seltos 1.5 LX CVT — R464,995;

Kia Seltos 1.5 GT-Line CVT — R514,995;

Kia Seltos 1.5 CRDi GT-Line AT — R544,995;

Kia Seltos 1.5 T-GDI GT-Line S DCT — R614,995;

Kia Seltos 1.5 CRDi X-Line S DCT — R614,995.

Business Day