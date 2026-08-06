Lamborghini Revuelto SV to debut in US after record lap in Germany

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The new Lamborghini Revuelto SV now holds the fastest production car record at Hockenheimring. Picture:

By Phuti Mpyane

The new Lamborghini Revuelto SV has set the fastest lap ever recorded by a production car at Hockenheimring — the racing circuit in Germany that last hosted the German Grand Prix in 2019.

Lamborghini factory driver Marco Mapelli set a lap time of 1:41.6 in the new supercar ahead of its world premiere on August 14 at The Quail by The Peninsula motorsports gathering in California.

The new Revuelto Super Veloce (SV) continues the legacy of the most extreme V12-powered Lamborghini models that was started by the Miura SV back in 1971, a model which also celebrates its 60th anniversary on August 16 at a separate event at Pebble Beach during the same Monterey automotive week in California.

The new Revuelto SV is the latest V12-powered sports car from the Italian company. Picture: Lamborghini (LAMBORGHINI)

All of the company’s foremost and road-going supercars, excluding the Countach, its most iconic model, have complied with the SV nameplate. The Miura, Diablo and Aventador went a step further with additional, track-focused SVJ models. The “J” stands for Jota.

“Every element of the car (Revuelto SV) has been developed with the goal of taking performance to an even higher level, enhancing the driving engagement and emotion that have always defined our brand. The record achieved at the Hockenheimring is the result of this approach,” said Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

More details on the higher-performance model will be revealed on debut, but in the meantime the company has also revealed the Revuelto Miura 60°, a homage model to the Miura that turns 60 in 2026 to be shown at the Miura 60th birthday celebrations in the US.

The new Revuelto Miura 60° Homage has some of the original Miura’s hallmark styling elements, including nine exterior colours inspired by shades historically offered on the Miura: Rosso Arancio, Arancio, Giallo, Verde Scandal, Verde Metallic, Blu Tahiti, Blu Notte, Nero Noctis and Bianco Monocerus.

Two exterior liveries found on many historic Miuras of lower body sections finished in a contrasting colour to the main bodywork are also offered. Customers can choose between the Oro Elios livery paired with Altanero shiny gold wheels or the Grigio nimbus livery combined with Altanero matt titanium diamond wheels.

Miura 60 logos positioned above the Revuelto script on the side sill near the rear wheel arch and a gloss-black Lamborghini rear logo are the finishing touches.

The 99 units are exclusively painted with nine Miura-inspired paint schemes. Picture: Lamborghini (LAMBORGHINI)

Inside, the distinctive interior elements of the Miura cabin are recalled. The seats are upholstered with the Classica trim and reinterpret the “cannelloni” pattern of the historic model.

Leather upholstery extends across the centre tunnel, door panels and rear bulkhead, and between the two seats is the dedicated “Miura 60” embroidery.

Ad Personam will also recreate the original colour combinations in the historic Miuras should a Miura owner find his new and old Lamborghinis mismatch in theme.

Just 99 examples of the car will be created by the company’s Ad Personam programme, each with a carbon-fibre plaque bearing the inscription “Miura 60° – Serie Speciale 1 di 99″.

No technical changes are applied to the Revuelto Miura 60°, which retains the naturally aspirated V12 engine and hybrid system.