UK announces nearly £130m funding for zero-emission vehicle technology

The British government announced nearly £130m (R2.83bn) in funding for zero-emission vehicle technologies on Monday, with almost £65m (R1.41bn) in public money and the rest provided by the industry.
Nearly £50m (R1.09bn) in government funding will be awarded to auto firms and research partners to develop and scale zero-emission vehicle technologies.
A further £17m (R370.7m) will be injected into nine connected and automated mobility projects, covering technologies including sensors, brake-by-wire systems and AI simulation.
“Britain invented the modern motor industry and we’re determined to ensure the next generation of vehicles are designed and built here too,” industry minister Blair McDougall said in a statement announcing the funding.
The country is committed to ending sales of new cars powered solely by petrol or diesel from 2030, with all new cars required to be zero-emission by 2035.
Reuters
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