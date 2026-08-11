Gordon Murray to launch new sports car at Monterey Car Week

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A teaser image supplied by GMA shows what appears to be a less aggressive variant of last year’s S1 LM. Picture:

Gordon Murray Automotive will unveil a new special edition supercar at The Quail during Monterey Car Week in California on August 14.

The new model will be the centrepiece of the company’s display at the event, with its global reveal hosted by company founder Gordon Murray and three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti.

“It is always a pleasure to return to California, and I am looking forward to sharing our latest special vehicles creation with everyone attending The Quail and enthusiasts around the world,” says Murray. “We have been working on something very special — I can’t wait for the covers to come off.”

The new car follows the launch of the Gordon Murray S1 LM in 2025. Limited to five examples, the model is powered by a bespoke 4.3l V12 engine producing 530kW. Last year, one sold for $20.6m (R333.2m) at auction — a new record for the most expensive new car to go under the hammer.

Also on display will be the company’s Le Mans GTR, which made its debut at The Quail last year. The car will return as Experimental Prototype XP1, which has since become a fully operational development vehicle.

The Le Mans GTR has recently completed running at the Goodwood Hill and made its dynamic debut at the Le Mans Classic in July. Inspired by longtail endurance racing cars, it is powered by a high-revving Cosworth V12 engine.

Customer-owned Gordon Murray T.50 supercars will also be displayed around the central lawn, giving visitors an opportunity to see several examples of the V12-powered model together during Monterey Car Week.

“With a sizeable proportion of Gordon Murray vehicles destined for the US, Car Week always feels like a second home,” says Franchitti. “Since the S1 LM and Le Mans GTR debuted here last year, we’ve made major progress in their development, and the new model will soon join them on the road to production. I’ve loved driving the Le Mans GTR and beginning the process of dialling in the driving perfection that gives every Gordon Murray supercar its distinctive appeal.”

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