LDV T60 Utility Single Cab bakkie launched for under R300,000

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The LDV T60 Utility Single Cab is available in 4x2 and 4x4 derivatives. Picture:

LDV has expanded its local line-up with the launch of its affordable new T60 Utility Single Cab bakkie.

A no-nonsense workhorse aimed at small businesses and commercial applications, it’s available in 4x2 and 4x4 derivatives and comes equipped with the Chinese marque’s 120kW/410Nm 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Achieving 8.1l/100km on the combined cycle, the 73l fuel tank offers a theoretical driving range of 901km.

Maximum payload capacity weighs in at 1,170kg. Picture: (LDV)

Measuring 5,395mm long and 1,900mm wide, with a wheelbase of 3,155mm, LDV said the T60 Utility Single Cab offers a maximum payload capacity of 1,170kg and a braked towing capacity of 3,000kg.

A rear differential lock is fitted as standard, as are hydraulic power steering, ABS brakes with EBD, dual front airbags, a high-mounted brake light and a rear fog lamp.

Standard air-conditioning keeps occupants cool. Picture: (LDV)

Creature comforts inside the cabin include:

a Bluetooth-enabled radio;

manual air-conditioning;

black fabric seat upholstery;

a urethane steering wheel;

a centre storage binnacle with an armrest; and

three selectable driving modes: Eco, Power and Normal.

LDV said the new T60 Utility Single Cab line-up starts at R299,900, making it one of the most competitively priced single cab bakkies on the local market.

TimesLIVE