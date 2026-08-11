Motoring

Mahindra launches new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up for under R200,000

Payloads are from 1.3 to 1.7 tonnes, with a R199,000 start price

2 min read
Motoring Staff

Motoring Staff

The new Mahindra Bolero Maxx single cab bakkie is available in varied lengths. (MAHINDRA SA)

Mahindra South Africa has launched the affordable Bolero MaXX Pik-Up, a single-cab bakkie that is available in three variants: the 1.3 City, 1.5 City and 1.7 HD.

The debutant that is aimed at entrepreneurs, fleet operators, agricultural businesses, contractors and municipalities is available in load body lengths of 2.5m for the 1.3 City, 2.64m for the 1.5 City and 3.05m for the 1.7 HD, respectively. The numerals denote payload capacities of 1.3 tonnes, 1.5 tonnes and 1.7 tonnes.

Cloth upholstery, air conditioning, demisting a lockable air-cooled glovebox are equipped in the top models. (MAHINDRA SA)

All three models can accommodate a standard pallet between the wheel arches and provide versatile load-carrying.

The range is powered by 2.5l diesel motors, which produce 52kW and 200Nm in the 1.3 City and 1.5 City models, and 60kW and 220Nm in the 1.7 HD. All are paired with five-speed manual transmissions driving the rear wheels. Fuel consumption average is claimed as 5.9l/100km.

Cabin features include seats covered in cloth upholstery. The 1.5 City and 1.7 HD models get a stain-resistant coating and driver’s seats with a reclining function along with reach and height adjustment. The pair also benefits from standard fitment air conditioning, heating and demisting, a lockable air-cooled glovebox, bottle holders, cabin lamps and a 12V power socket.

Load capacities vary from 1.3 tonnes to 1.7 tonnes powered by a 2.5l diesel engines. (MAHINDRA SA)

Safety items include rear parking sensors standard across the range while ABS is available on the 1.5 City and 1.7 HD models only. Metal bumpers and underbody and side protection are fitted on the range-topper, as well as an immobiliser, and emergency locking retractor (ELR) seatbelts for the driver and passengers.

The new Bolero MaXX is sold with a four-year/120,000km warranty and roadside assistance. Optional service plans are available for interested customers.

Pricing

Bolero Maxx City 1.3 – R199,000

Bolero Maxx City 1.5 – R229,000

Bolero Maxx HD 1.7 – R259,000


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