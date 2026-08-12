Jaguar unveils Type 01 electric grand tourer interior

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There's a centrally placed infotainment hub and ClearSight rear-view display at the base of the windscreen. Picture:

A little more than a year since debuting the new two-door Jaguar Type 00 concept car at Miami Art Week, the British brand has now unveiled the interior of the four-door Jaguar Type 01 production car.

The full reveal of the full electric grand tourer with a driver-centric and minimalist cabin — which features a central spine that runs the full length of the cabin that creates space for four individuals — is scheduled for October 6 in New York.

Rich textures in warm beige colours said to be influenced by travertine stone mixed with brass-inspired finishes, are on the central spine and along the tops of the doors, embossed with the Jaguar leaper.

The minimalist cabin features a central spine that runs the full length of the cabin for four. Picture: (JLR)

An infotainment hub perches on the central spine while the digital ClearSight rear-view display, a Jaguar Land Rover signature feature, is positioned centrally at the base of the windscreen and aligned with the height of the door mirrors for ergonomic driver views.

“Jaguar Type 01 is the first production car to follow our new creative philosophy. With Type 01, we wanted every journey to be an occasion, from how it drives to how it looks and how it makes you feel,” Jaguar MD Rawdon Glover said.

The Jaguar Type 01 prototype will be displayed at the Monterey Car Week on August 16. The full reveal of the new model takes place in New York on October 6.

Business Day