Mazda launches third-generation CX-5 in South Africa

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Mazda South Africa has officially launched the new CX-5. The third-generation model has progressively increased in size and technology since the launch of the original in 2012. The second generation that arrived in 2016 yields a path to the 140mm-longer, third-generation model with evolutionary rather revolutionary styling, and which debuted in 2025.

It arrives in South Africa comprising four trims, namely the CX-5 Active, Dynamic, Individual and range-topping Homura. The company MD Bonite van der Merwe informed guests at the launch event held last night in Sandton that 33,000 CX-5 models have found homes in South Africa since the first generation debuted, a company best-seller.

She says the hallmarks that uphold all Mazda products, including functionality, driver enjoyment and safety, are retained in the new model with comprehensively updated and larger interiors and a new-age minimalist design.

Nearly all physical buttons have been deleted inside the car, leaving only the volume, drive modes on the steering wheel, windows, door locks and turn signals as the last items with tactile control. Climate control and more are now operated through larger and more colourful digital screens. Entry-models get 12.9-inch units and the range-topping Homura gets a 15.6-inch display.

Standard luxuries across the board include wireless connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital instrumentation, dual-zone climate control, a pair of USB ports, keyless entry and start, rain sensor wipers, seven airbags, adaptive cruise control and reversing cameras, though the top two models benefit from a surround view monitor.

Sporting increased physical dimensions, the new CX-5 is said to offer occupants greater interior space and comfort. Picture: (Supplied)

Leather upholstery, head-up display, electric driver lumbar support, panoramic sunroof and 19-inch alloy wheels are also available on most models except the entry-level CX-5 Active trim.

The entire line-up is powered by a 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engines with 132kW and 240Nm outputs and paired with six-speed automatic transmissions. The Active and Dynamic models are front-wheel drive, while the Individual and Homura offer permanent all-wheel drive.

Fuel consumption averages are claimed as 7.6l/100km and driving range of 737km for the front pushers, and 7.7l/100km and 753km distances for models with all-paw traction.

Mazda South Africa didn’t offer any opportunity for first-drive impressions, and the launch of the all-new CX-5 happens in the backdrop of rumours the company may be quitting this market, fuelled by dwindled sales and the recent reduction in dealerships from 53 to 33.

According to Naamsa stats, the company sold a total of 3,027 units in 2024, and sales haven’t really improved since. Mazda also withdrew the BT-50 bakkie model from this market during the same year.

In October 2025 the company also switched MDs. Craig Roberts left the company after eight years at the helm, replaced by Van der Merwe, the former head of operations sales and service.

The new CX-5 also gets a striking new blue paint option known as Navy Blue Mica. Picture: (MAZDA)

In a January 2025 interview, marketing head at Mazda South Africa Deolinda Da Costa informed Motor News that up to four new models were planned for launch in this market in 2026, including the new CX-5, CX-80 PHEV, CX-60 PHEV and the Mazda 6e, a coupe-esque four-door sedan.

The company pins its hopes on the newly launched CX-5 to re-ignite interest in the Japanese premium brand while fighting the surge of Chinese alternatives. The models are feature rich but may not be priced as competitively to push against rivals.

The new Mazda CX-5 is sold as standard with a five-year/unlimited km warranty and five-year/unlimited service plan.

Pricing

Mazda CX-5 2.5 Active — R578,250

Mazda CX-5 2.5 Dynamic — R636,000

Mazda CX-5 2.5 Individual AWD — R717,000

Mazda CX-5 2.5 Homura AWD — R749,100

Business Day