Renault slashes Duster prices as new models arrive in SA

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The new India-built Renault Duster line-up ranges from R339,999 to R499,999. Picture:

Renault SA has launched its new Duster SUV range with substantial price cuts.

Now imported from India, the new five-model range is priced from R339,999 to R499,999 — a major reduction compared to the R489,999-R549,999 price range of the outgoing three-model line-up, which was sourced from Romania.

The new India-built Duster made its global debut in March with different styling to the Romanian model that has been on the local market since 2025.

While the first two Duster generations were popular in South Africa, the third-generation model has seen reduced sales due to increased competition in the cutthroat compact SUV league, particularly from China- and India-sourced rivals.

Top-tier models feature a panoramic sunroof and an electric tailgate. (Renault)

With the keen pricing of the new India-built version, Renault SA expects to double Duster sales and better compete against the Toyota Corolla Cross, Chery Tiggo Cross, Kia Seltos, Omoda C5 and Jaecoo J7.

It is available in four trim levels:

Evolution;

Techno;

Techno+

Iconic

The previous 1.3l turbo-petrol engine with outputs of 116kW and 260Nm is retained in four of the models, but the baseline Evolution gets a new 1.0l petrol turbo with 74kW and 160Nm. Evolution variants are available in a choice of manual 1.0l or manual 1.3l, while the rest of the line-up gets an EDC automatic transmission.

Specification levels across the line-up are generous, including a 256mm multimedia system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear parking camera, cruise control, a digital instrument cluster, automatic headlamps and six airbags.

Higher-specification models also have full-LED headlamps, dual-zone air-conditioning, a smart access card, wireless smartphone charging, hill-descent control, a panoramic sunroof and an electric tailgate.

Specification levels across the line-up are generous, including a 256mm multimedia system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. (Renault)

While the other versions ride on 17-inch wheels, the range-topping Iconic has 18-inch versions on diamond-cut alloy wheels. The flagship also adds leatherette seats, electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lights, multi-driving modes and a 360° parking camera to the spec sheet.

It also has advanced driver assistance features such as lane-keeping assist, blind-spot assist, adaptive cruise control and traffic-sign recognition.

The new Duster is only available as a 4x2, but the old Romania-sourced 4WD version will still be available until the end of the year.

Pricing

Duster Evolution 1.0T manual: R339,999

Duster Evolution 1.3T manual: R379,999

Duster Techno 1.3T auto: R399,999

Duster Techno+ 1.3T auto: R439,999

Duster Iconic 1.3T auto: R499,999

Business Day is attending the launch of the new Duster in Cape Town today, with driving impressions to follow soon.