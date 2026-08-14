Chery SA launches new bakkie naming contest

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Name Chery's new bakkie and win prizes worth more than R100,000. Picture:

Chinese brand Chery South Africa has announced a public competition to help name its upcoming new bakkie, codenamed KP31. The competition closes on August 24.

The winner stands to receive R100,000 towards the purchase of any Chery vehicle when they submit an original name for the new model ahead of its local launch sometime in Q1 of 2027.

The winning entrant will also have the opportunity to travel to China in October, subject to final confirmation and the competition terms and conditions, and the chosen name will be announced during the media day of the Festival of Motoring on August 27 at Kyalami, where a prototype of the vehicle will also be on display.

We could have introduced this bakkie with a name decided elsewhere, but we wanted to give South Africans a meaningful role in its story — Verene Peterson, Chery SA marketing manager

The KP31 is a new lifestyle double-cab bakkie and the second workhorse launched by the brand after the Himla, a smaller double cab that’s aimed at overseas markets.

“South Africans are inventive, expressive and rarely short of an opinion, particularly when it comes to their cars,” says Verene Peterson, national marketing manager at Chery South Africa.

“We could have introduced this bakkie with a name decided elsewhere, but we wanted to give South Africans a meaningful role in its story. The winning entry will go beyond the competition itself. It will become part of Chery’s journey in this country.”

The production-ready version of the Chery KP31 Concept will offer a 1,000kg payload and a 3.5-tonne towing capacity. Picture: (Chery Auto)

South Africans will be encouraged to share their suggestions and join the conversation across Chery’s social media platforms, with the formal entry process to be confirmed.

Chery South Africa, which recently acquired Nissan’s manufacturing plant in Rosslyn, Pretoria, confirmed that the new unnamed double cab won’t be initially built locally and will be brought in as an import.

For now, Chery confirms local production of the Tiggo Cross, Jetour T-Series and Jaecoo J5.

Business Day