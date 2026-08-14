Ferrari CZ26 is a one-off car for a US client

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The CZ26 is based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Picture:

Ferrari has unveiled the CZ26, a one-off supercar created through its Special Projects programme for a US client.

Penned by Ferrari’s Design Studio under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, the CZ26 is based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and retains its technical specification and performance characteristics.

It pairs a twin-turbocharged 4.0l V8 with three electric motors to produce a combined 735kW, with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox.

Ferrari claims a 0-100km/h time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 328km/h.

With the underpinnings unchanged, the Italian carmaker has instead focused the CZ26 project on its custom body design, aerodynamic development and interior.

The CZ26 rides on 20-inch wheels that combine gloss-black paint with a shot-peened surface treatment. Picture: (Ferrari)

The car has a low, horizontal profile and distinctive two-box silhouette. Its bodywork centres on a capsule-like central section, flanked by pronounced wheel arches that give it a wide, planted stance.

At the front, a full-width grille incorporates the lighting units, brake-cooling intakes, sensors and other technical components. The headlights use slim modules with a concealed appearance, while a pronounced vertical leading edge gives the nose a distinctive look.

The rear adopts a truncated tail with cantilevered taillights and a wide diffuser. Ferrari says it draws inspiration from Italian industrial design of the 1970s while incorporating contemporary aerodynamic and technical requirements.

The CZ26 is finished in Argento Veloce, a silver colour with a liquid-like appearance, with Rosso Lampante red accents and exposed pigmented carbon fibre elements. Specially designed 20-inch wheels combine gloss-black paint with a shot-peened surface treatment, while the exhaust tailpipes are finished in natural titanium.

The cabin uses black technical fabric, satin-finish carbon-fibre and body-coloured trim. Picture: (Ferrari)

Ferrari has also revised the car’s aerodynamic package. The front cooling system and airflow management have been redesigned, including a reoriented central radiator pack and dedicated bypass ducts. The underbody and vortex-generator system have also been revised to optimise aerodynamic balance.

Air curtains integrated into the front bumper manage airflow around the front wheels to reduce drag, while the rear features a larger upper spoiler and a unique diffuser designed to increase downforce. The engine cover has also been re-engineered with dedicated vents to improve heat management in the engine compartment.

Inside, the cabin uses black technical fabric, satin-finish carbon-fibre and body-coloured trim. The seats feature bespoke inserts produced using additive manufacturing, while red detailing and an embroidered CZ26 logo provide further personalisation.

The CZ26 is the latest example of Ferrari’s Special Projects programme, through which the manufacturer creates individually commissioned cars for selected clients.

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