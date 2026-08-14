FIRST DRIVE | Cut-priced new Renault Duster launched in SA

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The New Duster has a smooth ride on gravel, but is available only in 2WD. Picture:

First launched in South Africa in 2013, the Renault Duster established itself as a value-for-money compact SUV.

With its economical diesel engines, adventuring ability and keen pricing it became one of the brand’s most popular vehicles in its first two incarnations, but the third-generation Duster launched here in 2025 has failed to reach its former sales heights due to increased competition in the cutthroat compact SUV league, particularly from China- and India-sourced rivals.

Renault South Africa aims to address that by launching a new Duster SUV range with big price cuts that will make it better compete against rivals such as the Toyota Corolla Cross, Chery Tiggo Cross, Kia Seltos, Omoda C5 and Jaecoo J7.

Imported from India, the new five-model Duster range introduced here this week is priced from R339,999 to R499,999, a major drop from the R489,999 to R549,999 price range of the outgoing three-model line-up, which was sourced from Romania.

The India-built Duster made its global debut in March with different styling to the Romanian model that has been on the local market since 2025.

It is available in four levels of trim: Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic. The previous 1.3l petrol turbo engine with outputs of 116kW and 260Nm is retained in four of the models, but the baseline Evolution gets a new 1.0 petrol turbo engine with 74kW and 160Nm. Evolution variants are available in a choice of manual 1.0 or manual 1.3, while the rest of the line-up gets an EDC automatic transmission.

The Duster Iconic cabin is spruced up with carbon fibre and yellow stitching. Picture: (RENAULT)

Specification levels across the line-up are generous, including a 10.1-inch multimedia system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear parking camera, cruise control, digital instrument cluster, automatic headlamps and six airbags.

The higher models also have full LED headlamps, dual zone aircon, a smart access card, wireless smart phone charging with a cooling fan, hill descent control, panoramic sunroof and an electric tailgate.

While other versions ride on 17-inch wheels, the range-topping Iconic has 18-inch versions on diamond cut alloy wheels. The flagship also adds leatherette seats, electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation, rain sensing wipers, ambient lights, multi driving modes, and a 360° parking camera. It also has advanced driver assist features such as lane keeping assist, blind spot assist, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition.

The new Duster is only available as a 4x2, but the Romania-sourced 4WD version will still be available until the end of the year priced at R549,999.

Prices

Duster Evolution 1.0T manual — R339,999;

Duster Evolution 1.3T manual — R379,999;

Duster Techno 1.3T auto — R399,999;

Duster Techno+ 1.3T auto — R439,999;

Duster Iconic 1.3T auto — R499,999.

All models are backed by a five-year/150,000 km warranty, three-year/45,000 km service plan and 24-hour roadside assistance.

Driving Impressions

I attended the launch of the new Duster in Cape Town earlier this week, driving the top-of-the-range Iconic 1.3T model.

Price cuts and a change of manufacturing facility can trigger notions of build quality compromises, but this wasn’t apparent in the new Duster. On tar and gravel roads, the compact SUV performed impressively and didn’t feel like shortcuts had been taken in refinement or robustness.

Its ride quality was apparent on rough gravel, with the suspension smoothing out bumps with good composure. It felt solidly built, with no body flexing or rattles on the bumpy road.

Renault said it has reduced noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) in the new Duster, and driving the car was a silent experience with little intrusion from wind, engine or road noise.

The refined 1.3 turbo engine has good midrange torque, ensuring easy cruising performance and reasonably punchy overtaking prowess, paired with an automatic six-speed transmission that shifts smoothly.

Average monthly sales of the Duster sales have dwindled to well under 100 units so far this year, but Renault hopes to increase this to more 400 with the new version

It feels nimble for an SUV and tackles twisty mountain passes neatly, but the lack of all-wheel drive reduces its adventuring ability despite its practical 212mm ground clearance and downhill assist control feature. It’s the first time a Duster range has been offered without four-wheel drive, and Renault’s parent company has no plans to reintroduce it in the future.

Locally, all-wheel drive versions comprised only around 10% of sales, Renault South Africa confirmed.

There are also no more diesels on Renault’s SUV radar, but a fuel-efficient petrol-electric hybrid will join the local range next year, said Renault CEO Shumani Tshifularo.

The India-built Duster is restyled with a bolder look than the outgoing Romania-sourced model. A distinctive front grille features prominent Duster lettering framed by restyled headlamps. Other design changes include robust front plus rear skid plates, signature LED lighting and a horizontal rear light bar. The range-topping Iconic has an automatic high beam feature.

Inside, the Duster Iconic has undergone a styling tweak with more premium materials, garnished with yellow stitching, carbon and leather. The cabin, which has stayed the same size as before in the 4,346mm long car, is reasonably roomy. The large 518l contains a full-size spare wheel and expands to 1,789l with the rear seats folded.

Average monthly sales of the Duster sales have dwindled to well under 100 units so far this year, but Renault hopes to increase this to more than 400 with the new version.

Business Day