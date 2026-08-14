Porsche to reportedly ditch electric Taycan by 2030

Porsche plans to discontinue production of its electric model, the Taycan, by 2030, sources said on Thursday.
The carmaker had also given up on initial plans to relocate Taycan production to its plant in Leipzig from its main plant in Stuttgart, the business magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported.
A Porsche spokesperson declined to comment on the report, referring to an interview CEO Michael Leiters gave to FAZ newspaper in July in which he said there were “no plans to discontinue the Taycan in the short term”.
Reuters
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