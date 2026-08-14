Motoring

Porsche to reportedly ditch electric Taycan by 2030

Company will not relocate production from main plant in Stuttgart, sources claim

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Porsche Taycan Turbo S.
Porsche plans to discontinue production of its electric model Taycan by 2030, a German magazine cited sources as saying on Thursday. Picture: (Supplied)

Porsche plans to discontinue production of its electric model, the Taycan, by 2030, sources said on Thursday.

The carmaker had also given up on initial plans to relocate Taycan production to its plant in Leipzig from its main plant in Stuttgart, the business magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported.

A Porsche spokesperson declined to comment on the report, referring to an interview CEO Michael Leiters gave to FAZ newspaper in July in which he said there were “no plans to discontinue the Taycan in the short term”.

Reuters


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