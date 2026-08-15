McLaren revives Bruce McLaren’s dream with the retro-inspired McL 6GT

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The new McLaren McL 6GT concept previews a new and exclusive model for 2028. Picture:

British supercar brand McLaren Automotive has used the Monterey Car Week in the US to reveal the McL 6GT — a new concept that previews an upcoming and exclusive type of new supercar in 2028.

The concept car expresses analogue tactility mixed with modern refinement through retro styling that’s inspired by the shape and stance of company founder Bruce McLaren’s 1960s Can-Am racers. It is also equipped with a six-speed manual transmission to enhance the purist driving experience.

The retro vibe is also channelled through hydraulic steering and aluminium switchgear, while boxed quilting, exposed gloss carbon fibre and new digital instrumentation are modern additions that create a forward-looking cockpit connected to McLaren’s heritage. Bruce McLaren’s signature adorns the engine bay.

The McL 6GT is built using the latest super-lightweight carbon fibre monocoque technology combined with carbon fibre bodywork. The company doesn’t share technical specifications, but it’s believed the production car will use a twin-turbo V8 engine.

“The McLaren McL 6GT imagines what our inspirational founder had wished to complete but with six additional decades of innovation and passion woven through every element,” says Nick Collins, CEO of McLaren Automotive. “It is symbolic of the bold, provocative and hugely exciting future that we are preparing to realise.”

The modern but retro supercar is reported to use a twin-turbo V8. Picture: (MCLAREN)

Company founder Bruce McLaren had a dream of building the world’s fastest road-legal supercar in 1969. He was to base his attempt, the McLaren M6GT, on his earlier 1967 M6A Can-Am Challenge Cup racer.

Only three M6GT prototypes were built, and they could hit a top speed of 265km/h. Bruce kept one for his personal use but had set his sights on creating 50 units. The plans were halted by the death of the New Zealander in 1970.

His dream materialised with the 1992 debut of the McLaren F1 designed by South African-born Gordon Murray, the fastest road car in the world at the time, and fitted with a manual transmission.

Business Day