Ferrari Luce becomes the world’s most expensive new car sold at auction

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The car was designated 'Chassis 0' as the first production car of the Ferrari Luce programme. Picture:

Ferrari’s contentious Luce electric car fetched $40m at an RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale at the weekend, a record for a new vehicle sold at auction and much higher than its official list price of R10.5m.

The white car was designated “Chassis 0” as the first production car of the Ferrari Luce programme, and the Italian carmaker will donate the proceeds of the sale to charity.

Sotheby’s did not name the buyer of the custom Luce, which is uniquely configured through the Ferrari Tailor Made programme.

The five-seater Luce, which had iPhone designer Jony Ive on its styling team, has garnered much negative attention since its unveiling in May as the Italian firm’s first electric car.

Despite its Formula One-derived electric drivetrain delivering a typically Ferrari-like 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds, the Luce has been widely criticised for styling that strays too far from the brand’s roots and for deviating from the marque’s petrol-powered legacy. Former Ferrari chair Luca di Montezemolo said the car was risking the destruction of a legend.

Ferrari’s share price dropped the day after the Luce’s launch but has since recovered, and the model has garnered strong interest from customers. By July it had hit its sales target for the year. Ferrari had planned to sell only under 500 units of the Luce this year, and the quota was filled in less than two months.

The previous record for the highest price paid for a new car on auction was a bespoke Ferrari Daytona SP3 which sold for $26m in 2025.

Other cars that fetched high prices at the weekend’s Monterey auction included a 1996 McLaren F1 GTR ($34.6m), 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport ($18.7m), 1995 Ferrari F50 ($12.1m) and a 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO ( $11.5m).

Business Day