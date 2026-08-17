Gordon Murray unveils new S1 supercar at Monterey Car Week

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The new Gordon Murray Special Vehicle (GMSV) S1 supercar debuted at the weekend at The Quail event during Monterey Car Week in the US. It’s a modern homage to the legendary McLaren F1 of 1992, which was the fastest road-going car in the world at the time.

Gordon Murray Automotive, named after the Durban-born engineer who designed the McLaren F1 before going on to start his own company, says his new supercar shares family DNA with the S1 LM (the Special One) created in 2025 to mark the 30th anniversary of the racing McLaren F1 GTR’s victory at the 1995 Le Mans 24 Hours.

The S1 is a street-legal evolution of the track-only S1 LM and touched up for a cleaner look with fewer racing car addenda. The large and fixed rear wing, long front splitter, and deep side skirts are removed, the latter items replaced with new body panels. The round auxiliary lights in front are a nod to the 1992 Monaco show car design that never saw production.

The three-seat cabin has a central steering wheel, premium leathers, bespoke fabrics and infotainment screens. Picture: (GMSV)

The car has A-pillar-mounted mirrors with a rear-view camera system, a roof-mounted air scoop, and quad round tail lights.

In the rear is a Cosworth-developed, naturally aspirated 4.2l V12 engine producing 507kW and 500Nm that revs to 12,100rpm, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The McLaren F1 used a BMW-sourced 6.1l V12 with a six-speed manual, and both cars share the signature 24ct gold-plated heat shield surrounding their engine bays.

The company doesn’t reveal the S1’s performance potential, but in 1998 at the end of its production, the McLaren F1 blasted its way into the production car record books with a 386.4km/h top speed.

To achieve the record today, the new GMSV S1 would have to beat the 496km/h achieved by the Chinese-built Yangwang U9 Xtreme in 2025.

The S1 is engineered for comfortable high-speed grand touring with stability, good brakes and ample grip. Though it retains the S1 LM racing car’s architecture and lightweight carbon structure, the roadgoing version’s ride height is increased by 10mm and the damping is returned for greater compliance. It has switchable driving modes.

The styling detail harks back to the McLaren F1 through numerous cues, including a 24ct gold-plated heat shield and roof-mounted air scoop. Picture: (GMSV)

As with the McLaren F1 and most other GMA creations, owners get to experience all of that engineering from a central driving position. The three-seat cabin that’s entered via new dihedral doors with integrated drop-down glass is trimmed luxuriously with premium leathers, bespoke fabrics and infotainment screens.

Only 64 GMSV S1 units will be produced, each car individually tailored by its owner. Pricing is undisclosed.

Business Day