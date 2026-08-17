Leapmotor B10 range extender hybrid debuts in South Africa

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The Leapmotor B10 is a new Chinese contender in the compact crossover field offered in Style and Design trims. Picture:

Leapmotor South Africa has launched the new B10 range extender electric vehicle (REEV).

Leapmotor is a Chinese brand and a Stellantis subsidiary and was first introduced here with the C10 SUV in 2025. The new B10 is a smaller C-segment SUV that launches in two trims, namely Style and Design, and built on the Leap 3.5 technology platform.

In South Africa it’s comparable with the conventionally-powered ranges of the Hyundai Exter, Chery Tiggo Cross and more, including the Jaecoo J5.

Features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, real-time vehicle monitoring and over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Picture: (LEAPMOTOR SA)

The Leapmotor B10’s range extender hybrid drivetrain has a 158kW electric motor driving the wheels, backed up by a 1.5l petrol four-cylinder engine that acts as a generator to charge the 18.8kWh battery. Leapmotor says 86km of pure electric range is possible with a fully charged battery, and the vehicle is claimed to achieve as low as a 0.9l/100km average fuel consumption and a driving range up to 900km.

The B10 offers a seamless connected experience through the Leapmotor App, including the tapping of a near field communication (NFC) plastic card on the driver’s side wing mirror to lock or unlock the car, a feature also found on the larger Leapmotor C10 REEV that was launched here in October.

The firm has enhanced the user experience by integrating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Remote vehicle management, real-time vehicle monitoring, charging scheduling and over-the-air (OTA) software updates are also part of the standard equipment.

Driving the Leapmotor B10 gives a sense of security on the open road. Picture: (LEAPMOTOR SA)

Additional features include a 14.6-inch HD central touchscreen, seven airbags and 17 advanced driver assistance systems. Customers can choose from five exterior body colours and two interior themes.

The new Leapmotor B10 Hybrid EV is sold with a five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan.

Prices

Leapmotor B10 Style - R499,900

Leapmotor B10 Design - R549,900

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