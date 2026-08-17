Lepas L6 joins crowded midsize SUV market from R469,900

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The new Lepas L6 is a competitor for the new Kia Sportage, Renault Duster, Suzuki Across and more.

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Chery subsidiary Lepas will launch its new L6 midsize family SUV in South Africa this week, with two models — the Javan and Pantera — priced at R469,900 and R499,900 respectively.

The 4,554mm long five-seater newcomer is larger than the Lepas L4 that debuted here a few months ago and has similar eye-catching looks and bright colours.

The new crossover competes with mid-to-high trims of the Kia Sportage, Renault Duster, Toyota Corolla Cross and Suzuki Across. The boot capacity is 435l, extendable to 1,255l with the rear seat row folded

Key standard features listed for both models include a panoramic sunroof, a 13.2-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a 540-degree HD surround-view camera system, keyless entry, remote engine start and stop, an electric tailgate and rain-sensing wipers.

The models get a 13.2-inch screen display and a panoramic sunroof and more as standard fitments. Picture: Lepas SA (LEPAS SA)

The Pantera model ups the spec level with heated and ventilated front seats, an eight-speaker Sony audio system, ambient lighting, and a climate control system with an air purifier and water ioniser. A fuller, level-2 driver assistance programme, including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and traffic jam assist, is standard in the range-topper.

The Lepas L6 range is powered by a 1.5l turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine that produces 108kW and 225N. It’s mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Power is sent to the front wheels exclusively, and the company claims fuel consumption averages of 7.2l/100km. Drive modes include Eco, Normal and Sport.

The pair also benefit from electric power steering, MacPherson-strut front suspension and independent rear suspension, and derivatives ride on 19-inch alloy wheels.

Safety systems fitted include a tyre-pressure monitoring system; a braking system equipped with brake force distribution and assist, ESP, hill start assist, hill descent control; and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

The Lepas L6 is larger than the L4 and has similar exterior styling. Picture: Lepas SA (LEPAS SA)

There are front, front-side and side-curtain airbags for the Javan, and the Pantera adds a front-centre airbag. The top model also adds lane departure warning, headlight control, emergency lane-keeping and adaptive cruise control.

“The L4 introduced South Africans to Lepas, and the L6 builds on that foundation with more space, greater comfort and an even broader range of technology and safety features,” said Jay Jay Botes, GM of Lepas and Chery South Africa. “The launch of the L6 is an important next step for Lepas in South Africa.”