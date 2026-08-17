MG3 hatchback refreshed in South Africa

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MG South Africa has updated its MG3 range with new technology and styling features.

Across the range, the B-segment hatchback now benefits from wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, while the colour palette has been expanded with the addition of two new colours: Medal Silver and Andean Grey.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is now standard on all MG3 derivatives. Picture: (MGSA)

For MG3 Luxury derivatives, including the MG3 Hybrid+, interior technology sees a notable upgrade. Two front-centre console USB Type-C ports have been introduced, featuring one full-function port and one dedicated charging port to improve device compatibility and convenience.

In addition, the previous analogue HD 360° panoramic camera system has been upgraded to a digital high-definition 360° camera, delivering sharper image quality.

Pricing for the updated MG3 lineup:

1.5 MT Comfort — R269,900

1.5 CVT Comfort — R309,900

1.5 CVT Luxury+ — R359,900

1.5 Hybrid+ — R469,900

Pricing includes a standard five-year/150,000km warranty.

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