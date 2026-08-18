Aston Martin Valen becomes brand’s most powerful front-engined V12

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Aston Martin has revealed the Valen, a limited-production V12 supercar that becomes the British marque’s most powerful front-engined model to date.

It is powered by a 5.2l twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing 625kW at 6,500rpm and 1,000Nm of torque from 2,500rpm to 5,000rpm. Sent to the rear axle through an eight-speed automatic transmission with shift strategies developed from the Vantage GT4 racing programme, Aston Martin said it will scorch its way to 100km/h in 3.1 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 345km/h.

Those fortunate enough to find themselves behind the steering wheel will be able to toggle through a variety of drive modes that instantly tailor the coupé’s behaviour. While Sport and Sport+ provide a shorter throttle map for a more immediate response, Track mode uses a longer, more progressive response to allow greater precision when driving at the limit. Wet and Individual modes are also available.

Weight-saving measures include bespoke magnesium wheels. Picture: (Aston Martin)

Impressive performance credentials aside, Aston Martin said another key focus of the car’s development programme was reducing weight. Though it shares its basic underpinnings with the Vanquish, the Valen is up to 110kg lighter thanks to the extensive use of lightweight materials, starting with a body constructed entirely from carbon fibre.

Then there’s the exhaust. Tuned to amplify sound frequencies higher up the rev range and exiting the rear diffuser via four 3D-printed tailpipe finishers, it’s been fashioned from titanium. To reduce unsprung mass, a set of magnesium wheels are fitted as standard and come shod with suitably sticky Aston Martin-tuned Pirelli P Zero R performance tyres measuring 275/35 ZR21 up front and 325/30 ZR21 at the rear.

Those looking to cut more fat can tick the box for an optional lightweight package that saves a further 16.9kg through machined aluminium suspension components and titanium chassis bolts. Seems like a no-brainer if you ask us.

On the chassis front, the Valen features a solid-mounted rear subframe with model-specific springs, helper springs and Bilstein DTX semi-active dampers. Aston Martin has also recalibrated the ESP, dampers, steering, wheel cambers and braking system to give the Valen a more agile character on the road and around the track.

The mighty V12 engine exhales through a titanium exhaust system. Picture: (Aston Ma)

Also on hand is Pirelli’s latest cyber tyre technology, a system that shares real-time tyre data with the vehicle’s dynamic control systems. Developed in conjunction with Bosch Engineering, the system is integrated into the car’s digital architecture, allowing the ESP, ABS and traction-control systems to continuously adapt their thresholds for optimised control and safety.

Ample stopping power is provided by carbon-ceramic discs measuring 410mm up front and 360mm at the rear. Aston Martin said the brake booster maintains a firm pedal for precise modulation at all speeds.

Further adding to the car’s drama is a more angular exterior design than Aston Martin’s conventional front-engined models. At the front are recessed LED headlights, a reshaped grille and a large front splitter, while the bonnet incorporates a single top vent with perforations at the trailing edge.

Along the sides, enlarged functional vents extract air from the front wheel arches, while stepped sills and vortex generators are used to manage airflow and reduce lift. At the rear, a solid tailgate replaces the conventional rear window and boot lid arrangement. It incorporates an aerodynamic wing and opens onto a 170l luggage compartment, with an optional touring pack adding a bespoke luggage set.

The driver-focused cabin is lavishly equipped. Picture: (Aston Martin)

Inside the cockpit, the two-seater Valen gets a slimmer centre console with 3D-printed components and a driver-orientated layout. Buyers can choose between sports plus seats or lightweight carbon fibre performance seats, while interior trim combinations include semi-aniline leather, Alcantara and various material and colour configurations.

The Valen is being developed by Aston Martin’s special vehicle operations department through the marque’s Q by Aston Martin bespoke division. Production will be limited to 150 cars, with first customer deliveries scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.

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