Changan to launch commercial vehicles in SA next month

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The new Changan Commercial range launches with five models, all sold with a five-year/200,000km manufacture warranty. Picture:

Changan Commercial will launch its brand in South Africa next month.

The Chinese brand returned to this market in 2025 with passenger models including the Uni-S SUV, Hunter bakkie and other ranges.

The commercial wing originally began local operations in 2007 under the Chana nameplate, marketing the Star range of micro trucks and vans, and the Chana Benni budget hatchback, before the local importer went bankrupt in 2012.

The brand begins its second chapter in South Africa under Jameel Motors South Africa and will be supported through the existing and expanding Changan dealer network.

The product focus is on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) looking for cost-effective fleet solutions. The range launches with five models, though details aren’t yet provided. They will be sold with a five-year/200,000km manufacture warranty.

The commercial range includes closed cabin Changan Star models. Picture: (CHANGAN SA)

“Chana built a strong reputation in South Africa as a trusted partner for small and medium-sized enterprises,” said Marinus Venter, country manager of Jameel Motors South Africa, adding that more than 8,000 vehicles were previously sold locally under the Chana nameplate before it exited the market.

The commercial vehicle wing’s journey began in China in 1984 when the company introduced its first mass-produced light commercial vehicles after being a civilian vehicle manufacturer. The microvans and mini-trucks were co-developed with Suzuki.

The first-generation Changan Star utility truck was launched in 1999. To date, its cumulative global sales exceed 10-million units according to the company.

“With Changan Commercial, we are building on that legacy by reintroducing a product that is proven, trusted and ready to support a new generation of South African businesses,” said Venter.

Business Day