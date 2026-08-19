Isuzu MU-X 1.9 LS 4x4 unveiled as more affordable off-roader

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The Isuzu MU-X 1.9 LS 4x4 is priced at R752,400. Picture:

By Motoring Staff

The Isuzu MU-X 1.9 LS is now available with the option of a 4x4 drivetrain.

It becomes the most affordable four-wheel-drive model in the MU-X line-up, pairing a relatively frugal 110kW/350Nm 1.9l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via Isuzu’s selectable four-wheel-drive system.

A low-range transfer case is also fitted, along with a rear differential lock, hill-start assist and hill-descent control. With 235mm of ground clearance and an 800mm wading depth, the MU-X 1.9 LS 4x4 has the hardware to tackle more demanding off-road conditions. Isuzu claims a payload capacity of 734kg and a maximum braked towing capacity of 2,100kg.

Rolling on 18-inch alloy wheels, the MU-X 1.9 LS 4x4 features a dark chrome radiator grille, Bi-LED headlamps with daytime running lights, LED foglamps, folding side mirrors, side steps, mud flaps, functional roof rails, a rear roof spoiler and LED taillamp clusters.

The MU-X 1.9 LS 4x4 has the hardware to tackle more demanding off-road conditions. Picture: Isuzu (Isuzu)

Inside, the seven-seater comes with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, as well as a reverse camera. There are also front and rear USB charging ports, a multifunction steering wheel, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster display, cruise control, partial leather seat upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and a four-way power-adjustable front passenger seat. The second- and third-row seats can be configured in various ways to accommodate passengers and luggage.

Safety features include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control and seven airbags.

The new Isuzu MU-X 1.9 LS 4x4 is priced at R752,400, including a five-year/120,000km warranty and a six-year/90,000km service plan.