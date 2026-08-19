Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler double-cab headed to SA next year

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The Lifestyler was designed at the Mahindra India Design Studio in Mumbai. Picture:

Mahindra has unveiled its new Scorpio Lifestyler in India.

First showcased as the Global Pik Up concept in Cape Town in August 2023, the Mumbai-based carmaker confirmed that the all-new double-cab bakkie will be launched in international markets, marking a significant step in Mahindra’s global growth.

Designed at the Mahindra India Design Studio in Mumbai and developed at Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai, the Scorpio Lifestyler is aimed at rivals such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max and GWM P-Series.

The Scorpio Lifestyler will have robust off-road capability. Picture: (Mahindra)

Under the skin, Mahindra says it combines next-generation body-on-frame architecture, advanced technology and off-road capability in a package developed to global standards and shaped by input from customers in international markets.

Its arrival in India marks the start of a new chapter for the lifestyle pickup segment, where the Hilux and D-Max are among the established players. The Scorpio Lifestyler is designed to combine utility, adventure and everyday comfort, with Mahindra describing it as a vehicle built for both “payload and playload”.

A modern cabin is anchored by a large portrait-format touchscreen. Picture: (Mahindra)

Mahindra has revealed three derivatives – Valley, Reef and Trail – each with its own colour scheme and positioning. The interior highlights a large portrait-format touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster and a squared-off multifunction steering wheel. There is also a panel of physical switchgear for controlling the HVAC system and a centre console with two large cupholders and what appears to be a rotary-style driving mode selector.

Though no engine specifications are detailed in the press release, we expect local-spec Scorpio Lifestyler models to share their powertrain with the Scorpio-N. This would mean a 2.2l mHawk four-cylinder turbodiesel paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. Four- and two-wheel-drive versions are also expected.

Pricing in India starts at 1,979,000 rupees (R335,846), while its local introduction is earmarked for April 2027. We expect more details to emerge in the months ahead.