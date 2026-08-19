REVIEW | JMC Vigus 4x4 is more than a bargain-basement buy

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While Chinese brands are making a big dent in local passenger car sales, bakkies from the People’s Republic are yet to make a similar impact in the light commercial market.

Longstanding locally built favourites such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max continue to dominate one-tonner sales against a growing onslaught from lower-priced imports such as GWM, Foton, JAC and, most recently, JMC.

Jiangling Motors Corporation returned to the South African market in 2025 via distributor Salvador Caetano Auto, with affordable vehicle lines including the Vigus bakkie and Carrying Plus light commercial truck.

The Vigus 2.5 TD double cab 4WD is the flagship of JMC’s leisure bakkie range, and the headline grabber is its R499,900 price, which makes it not only several hundred thousand rand cheaper than legacy brands but also undercuts its Chinese and Indian rivals.

At the outset, we can confirm there aren’t any obvious alarm bells raised by that almost too good to be true price. The Vigus displays the big improvements in build quality and sophistication common to most modern Chinese vehicles compared to their forebears.

The cabin has a pleasant vibe and most of the important comfort features. Picture: (DENIS DROPPA)

The vehicle seems relatively well built, respectably refined and very off-road capable, though it is not without shortcomings. The body-on-frame Vigus feels tough, though an intermittent loud rattle from somewhere in the test vehicle’s engine bay detracted from the otherwise solid impression.

Measuring 5,335mm in length, the large, muscular Vigus has an imposing presence. The bold JMC lettering on the grille recalls GMC pickups, while the overall design has a distinctly American feel.

The family-sized cabin is spacious, while the cloth seats proved comfortable enough to leave my passenger and me free of aches and pains after a 10-hour journey. The dashboard is made from hard plastic, but its textured finish avoids a cheap appearance, while key touchpoints such as the armrests are padded for added comfort. It lacks the premium ambience of more expensive double cabs, but overall it is a pleasant and comfortable place to spend time.

The Chinese bakkie offers the comfort and convenience essentials without being overloaded with technology. Air-conditioning, infotainment, reversing camera, automatic headlamps and the expected electrically operated features are all present, but there’s no lane-keeping assist, electrically adjustable seats or adaptive cruise control.

Safety features include tyre pressure monitoring, stability control and four airbags.

The 12.8” touchscreen is large and legible, and navigating menus is not unduly complicated. Connecting to Android Auto is painless, and an array of physical buttons allows the driver to conveniently access oft-used features.

The 2.5 tdi engine provides gutsy roaming power. Picture: (DENIS DROPPA)

The diesel engine sounds agricultural at idle but smooths out when on the go. General refinement is good, though wind noise was exacerbated by an optionally-fitted roof rack.

The Vigus is one of the gutsiest vehicles in the segment with its 2.5l turbo diesel engine mustering 123kW and 430Nm. It has minimal turbo lag off the line and punchy overtaking prowess, which was frequently called on when overtaking long trucks on the N2 on a Joburg to Mozambique road trip.

Ride comfort is pretty good for a bakkie and the Vigus wasn’t especially bouncy on rough roads, even without a load in the back to smooth the ride. However, sections of the N2 have been heavily damaged by high truck volumes, and driving over the bumps sometimes felt like experiencing a magnitude 8 earthquake.

The Chinese double cab is impressively frugal and sipped 8.9l /100km on the long road trip, which included mostly open road cruising in 2WD, but also some off-roading.

The Vigus makes a good adventure vehicle with its 210mm ride height and part-time four-wheel drive with low and high range, the latter selectable while on the move. On our Mozambican sojourn the Vigus comfortably tackled soft, sandy trails where other 4x4s were getting stuck.

Optionally available for even more extreme off-roading is an Eaton MLocker rear differential - not fitted to the test unit - that automatically locks to provide added traction when conditions demand.

As a workhorse the Vigus double cab makes the grade with its 2.5 tonne towing capacity, 915kg payload capacity and a large cargo bed that comfortably swallowed a heap of camping luggage.

VERDICT

Local buyers are still generally wary of Chinese bakkies, based on monthly sales, but the JMC Vigus 2.5 TD 4WD makes a convincing case for buyers who want a capable double cab without paying the hefty prices commanded by established brands.

Sold with a five-year/200,000km warranty and four-year/65,000km service plan, the Chinese import is an interesting alternative in a crowded double cab segment. The intermittent engine bay rattle was disappointing, but it is one of the most powerful double cab bakkies in its league and has genuine off-road ability at a price that’s difficult to ignore.

JMC Vigus vs key rivals

JMC Vigus 2.5 TD double cab 4WD, 123kW/430Nm — R499,900.

Mahindra Pik Up 2.2CRDe double cab 4x4 S6 Karoo, 103kW/320Nm — R512,599.

GWM P300 2.0T double cab 4x4 auto, 120kW/400Nm — R537,950.

Foton Tunland G7 2.0TD double cab TLX 4x4, 120kW/390Nm — R559,900.

LDV T60 2.0TD double cab Elite 4x4, 120kW/375Nm —R560,000.

Changan Hunter 2.0TD double cab CE 4x4, 110kW/350Nm — R569,900.

JAC T9 2.0CTi double cab 4WD Lux, 125kW/444Nm — R609,900.

Nissan Navara 2.5DDTi double cab SE 4x4, 120kW/403Nm — R645,600.

Isuzu D-Max 1.9TD double cab LS 4x4, 110kW/350Nm — R717,700.

Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6 double cab 4x4 Raider, 110kW/400Nm — R730,700.

Ford Ranger 2.0 SiT double cab XL 4x4, 125kW/405Nm — R739,600.

Business Day