Solar-powered EV charging capacity on the N3 to be doubled

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With six vehicles charging simultaneously, each EV will have access to a minimum of 120kW. Picture:

Zero Carbon Charge (Charge) is doubling charging capacity at its two N3 electric vehicle charging hubs, just three months after launching its off-grid, solar-powered network.

Prompted by South Africa’s growing EV market, the upgrade will increase capacity at each off-grid charging hub, located at the Reitz interchange in Free State and Charge N3 Tugela at the Colenso-Winterton interchange in KwaZulu-Natal.

Capacity will be boosted from 360kW to as much as 720kW, with power automatically distributed between vehicles according to the number charging and each vehicle’s capacity.

Where sufficient power is available, up to 600kW can be directed to a single connector, allowing more vehicles, including electric trucks, to charge simultaneously at high power.

The expanded network will also accommodate the next generation of 800-volt EVs and prepare Charge for a move towards megawatt-level charging.

The two hubs could generate about 1.6GWh of renewable electricity annually, enough to support roughly 8-million passenger-vehicle kilometres or 940,000 heavy-truck kilometres

The two hubs were launched along the busy Joburg-Durban N3 corridor in May, supported by a R100m investment from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

“When we launched these hubs in May, we built them to accommodate today’s vehicles while leaving room to grow,” said Charge co-founder and chair Joubert Roux.

“Within three months, demand from customers driving both passenger and commercial vehicles has made it clear that we need to bring that growth forward.”

Charge said electrified vehicles now account for 6% of new light-vehicle sales, with new-energy vehicle sales growing by more than 500% year on year, according to the latest Naamsa figures.

Once upgraded, each hub will be able to charge six vehicles simultaneously, with each receiving at least 120kW. A passenger EV charging at 120kW could add about 150km of range in 15 minutes, while at 400kW the figure could reach about 500km. An electric truck charging at 500kW could add about 75km in the same period.

Actual range added will vary depending on vehicle efficiency, battery characteristics and charging conditions.

The N3 has shown us what happens when the infrastructure is ready before the demand fully arrives. We expect exactly the same story to play out on the N1 — and we’re already planning for it — Joubert Roux, Charge co-founder and chair

The expansion will also increase renewable-energy capacity. Solar generation at each site will rise 66.1%, from 280kWp to 470kWp, while battery storage will more than double, from 645kWh to 1.4MWh.

Together, the two hubs could generate about 1.6GWh of renewable electricity annually, enough to support roughly 8-million passenger-vehicle kilometres or 940,000 heavy-truck kilometres.

Charge estimates the additional solar generation will avoid about 585 tonnes of carbon-dioxide-equivalent emissions annually, taking total emissions avoidance after the upgrade to about 1,450 tonnes a year.

The company says the hubs will also save about 800,000l of fuel, much of it imported.

The upgrade is expected to be ordered in the coming weeks and completed before year-end. Charge’s next major rollout along the N1 will incorporate megawatt-level charging from the outset.

“The N3 has shown us what happens when the infrastructure is ready before the demand fully arrives,” Roux said. “We expect exactly the same story to play out on the N1 — and we’re already planning for it.”

Business Day