SVI adds lightweight armouring to Land Rover Defender

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The armouring components increase the weight of each door by less than 15kg.

South African armoured-vehicle specialist SVI Engineering has extended its SVI Lite range to the Land Rover Defender, offering owners a lower-weight alternative to full 360-degree armouring.

The Gauteng-based company introduced SVI Lite in March 2025 as a Level B2 partial-armouring solution positioned between its B4 and B6 discreet armouring packages and basic smash-and-grab protection.

The Defender becomes the latest model to receive the treatment, joining vehicles including the Suzuki Jimny and Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

The package focuses on the Defender’s side closures, with customers able to specify how many doors they want armoured. Each selected door receives concealed Kevlar panels, while the standard side-window glass is replaced with lightweight ballistic glass.

The combination provides Level B2 protection against 9mm, 124-grain handgun rounds.

Despite the added protection, the armouring components increase the weight of each door by less than 15kg, according to SVI. The company says this has little effect on the Defender’s on-road performance, handling or off-road capability.

Whether you’re taking your family on safari or simply navigating urban traffic, our new SVI Lite package provides the necessary protection without compromising the vehicle’s performance, handling or off-road abilities — Nicol Louw, SVI business development director

The ballistic glass also retains the standard operation of the side windows. This allows drivers to use parking-ticket machines and biometric readers without opening the door, while passengers retain the ability to operate their windows.

“Whether you’re taking your family on safari or simply navigating urban traffic, our new SVI Lite package provides the necessary protection without compromising the vehicle’s performance, handling or off-road abilities,” said SVI business development director Nicol Louw.

The system is available for all three Defender body styles: the 90, 110 and 130.

The Defender 110 pictured is fitted with protection for all four doors, as well as a Level B4 windscreen curved to the original-equipment specification. The windscreen was a customer-specified option.

SVI Lite is intended as a more affordable alternative to full B4 discreet armouring. Defender pricing starts at R74,950 excluding VAT per protected door. Optional extras include the B4 windscreen and “Flats Over” run-flat rings.

Fitment is carried out at SVI’s facility outside Pretoria and takes two weeks.

Business Day