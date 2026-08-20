Volkswagen sets new monthly production record at Kariega plant

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Volkswagen Group Africa’s (VWGA) Kariega plant built a total of 17,009 vehicles in July — a new record for the number of vehicles built in one month at the Eastern Cape production facilities.

A total of 13,490 Polos were built for the local and export markets, and 3,519 Vivos for South African customers.

The Polo range recently marked more than 2-million units produced, while the recent tally also improves on the previous monthly production record of 16,670 units set in July 2025.

The latest achievement coincides with the 75th anniversary celebrations of the company assembling Volkswagen cars since 1951, though the facility previously built American Studebaker and British Austin models as early as 1948 before transitioning to building German cars, specifically the Beetle, which had an annual volume of 977 units during the first year.

The Kariega plant has been a cog of the South African economy that built various models over time, including the VW Kombi, Passat, Golf Mk 1-Mk5, Polo and more. By the end of July, the plant has assembled a total of 4,836,371 vehicles to date since 1948.

“Setting a record like this close to our anniversary is a reminder of just how far we have come as a company,” said VWGA MD Martina Biene.

“Volkswagen has built a legacy of quality and manufacturing excellence in South Africa, and this record is proof that we continue building that legacy and strengthening our presence with every vehicle we produce and sell.”

Business Day