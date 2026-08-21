Chery adds Tiggo 7 Dark Edition to local lineup

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The new Chery Tiggo 7 Dark Edition gets a blacked-out grille, window surrounds and 18-inch alloy wheels. Picture:

Chery South Africa has added a new Tiggo 7 Distinction Dark Edition model to the five-seater SUV line-up. The new derivative has sportier looks and additional safety equipment, plus an upgraded transmission.

The Dark Edition builds on the Tiggo 7 Distinction trim with blacked-out exterior treatment of a dark-finished grille, window surrounds and 18-inch alloy wheels. It also gets rear privacy glass as standard. The darker theme continues inside with black faux-leather upholstery and a multifunction steering wheel.

It also gets a curved dual-screen display combining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice commands, a six-speaker audio system, keyless entry, one-button start, dual-zone climate control and a power tailgate as standard luxuries.

The dark theme continues inside the cabin with a curved dual-screen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a power tailgate. Picture: (CHERY SA)

The Tiggo 7 Distinction Dark Edition that’s powered by a turbocharged 1.5l petrol engine producing 108kW and 210Nm also debuts a new six-speed dual-clutch transmission in place of the continuously variable transmission (CVT) previously used in the Distinction model.

The front wheel drive car has Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes and rated with an average fuel consumption of 6.9l/100km on the WLTP cycle. The model has a 51l fuel tank with an estimated driving range of 739km.

Expanded safety systems include seven airbags, an increase from the four airbags offered in the previous Distinction specification. A tyre-pressure monitoring system, an anti-theft alarm, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera are also standard equipment.

The new Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Dark Edition treatment is available in four exterior paint finishes incuding Khaki White, Carbon Black, Phantom Grey and a Black and White two-tone scheme.

The Dark Edition treatment is available in four paint choices, including this Phantom Grey. Picture: (CHERY SA)

“The Dark Edition gives the Tiggo 7 Distinction a stronger individual character. The introduction of seven airbags and a six-speed dual-clutch transmission strengthens the overall package without moving the vehicle away from its value-focused positioning,” said national marketing manager at Chery South Africa Verene Petersen.

The new Tiggo 7 Distinction Dark Edition is sold with a five-year/75,000km service plan, five-year/150,000km warranty and the company’s 10-year/1-million km engine warranty for the first owner, the balance of which is also transferred to the second owner through the manufacturer’s Cherished pre-owned programme.

The Chery Tiggo 7 Distinction Dark Edition is priced at R415,900.

Business Day