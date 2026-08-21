The Cape 1000 returns to Western Cape in March 2027

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The sixth edition of The Cape 1000 is set to return from March 20 to 25 2027, as one of the country’s premier automotive and lifestyle experiences.

Billed as South Africa’s “most beautiful drive”, the Cape 1000 is a curated grand touring rally that brings together well-heeled driving enthusiasts in classic and modern collectible cars on a five-day, 1,000-mile (1,600km) adventure along some of the Western Cape’s most scenic roads. Partnered with Private Clients by Old Mutual, the event includes a few regularity stages and non-competitive sporting events held on race tracks or closed-off roads.

The annual Show & Shine will take place at the start of the event, after which the route will take in the roads and hospitality destinations of Franschhoek and the Overberg before culminating with the traditional podium finish at the V&A Waterfront.

The rally takes participants on a 1,600km adventure along some of the Western Cape’s most scenic roads. Picture: (SUPPLIED)

“The Cape 1000 has grown from strength to strength since its launch in 2022,” says event director Vanessa Crichton. “After five outstanding editions that have delivered extraordinary cars, unforgettable scenery and deep camaraderie, we are excited to elevate the experience further in 2027. The new Saturday start will open the event even more to the public.”

The exclusive entry field is capped at about 70 cars and 140 participants. The regularity rally, inspired by endurance events from around the world, features four categories: Classic, Modern Classic, Sports Cars and Specials/Recreation.

The beneficiary of the event is the Motorsport Legends Benevolent Fund, which provides emergency financial relief to motorsport personalities who have fallen on hard times, and the QuadPara Association of South Africa. In 2026 the rally raised more than R300,000 for these causes, and organisers aim to exceed the amount in 2027.

Entering the Cape 1000 rally costs R140,000 per team of two people. For more information or to enquire about sponsorship packages, visit cape1000.com.

BusinessDay