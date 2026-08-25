1972 Alfa Romeo Montreal to highlight Creative Rides auction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Alfa Romeo Montreal was built to rival the Jaguar E-Type, Porsche 911 and Ferrari Dino of its era. Picture:

A 1972 Alfa Romeo Montreal will headline the Creative Rides Legacy in Bloom auction in Johannesburg on September 19. This fully restored unit looking for a new home is a left-hand drive with 11,511km on the clock.

Launched in 1970 and designed by Marcelo Gandini of Italian design house Bertone, the Montreal is one of the most distinctive grand tourer coupes of its era, built to rival other high-performance 2+2 sports coupes including the Jaguar E-Type, Porsche 911 and Ferrari Dino.

Only 3,925 Alfa Romeo Montreals were produced worldwide. Picture: (CREATIVE RIDES)

It’s powered by a 2.6l quad-cam V8 engine derived from the 33 Stradale, producing 149kW and coupled to a five-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential.

Only 3,925 Alfa Romeo Montreals were produced worldwide, with very few making their way to South Africa.

Other lots

Other collectibles on offer on the day will include a Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Pagoda California, the rare model that came standard with a removable hard-top roof instead of a soft top.

Another classic Mercedes-Benz on sale is a 1952 model W187 220 sedan. Production of the range began in 1951 and ended in 1955. When launched, the range was also available as a cabriolet and later as a two-door coupe.

Fans of two-wheeled classics can bid on a 2014 Honda CBR600RR finished in the iconic red, white and blue HRC colours and featuring a Two Brothers Racing exhaust system for a deeper and more aggressive soundtrack. The low mileage bike is one of Honda’s most respected middleweight sports bikes.

The CBR600RR is considered Honda’s most respected middleweight sports bike. Picture: (CREATIVE RIDES)

Those looking for less frenetic two-wheel experiences can check out a Vespa GTS 300 powered by 278cc single-cylinder engine featuring a Malossi cylinder kit, piggyback ECU, Polini filter, nine-roller variator and an adjustable clutch and speed bell.

The Creative Rides Legacy in Bloom Classic Car auction takes place on September 19 at 11.30am at the showroom in Bryanston, Gauteng. Interested parties can also register to bid on line at www.creativerides.co.za

Business Day