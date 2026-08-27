Ford tackles SA’s youth unemployment and technical skills gap with apprenticeships

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South Africa has the paradox of high youth unemployment while industries such as the automotive sector struggle to find the specialised technical skills they need, says Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.

The company is addressing the gap through its Autotechnician Apprenticeship Scholarship, designed to create a pipeline of future-ready technicians for its dealer network while providing career opportunities for young people with technical aptitude and problem-solving skills.

The programme was piloted in Pretoria in 2026 with eight students from low-income families selected from local technical high schools. Over three years, apprentices combine formal technical education with paid, hands-on dealership training, progressing from practical shadowing and theory to repair work, advanced training and qualification.

Following the pilot, the programme will formally launch in 2027, with another intake starting as the first group enters its second year. A further intake is planned for 2028, creating a continuous pipeline of potential technical talent for Ford’s dealer network.

“Not every successful career needs to begin with a university degree. Technical and vocational careers can provide meaningful, future-focused opportunities, but we need stronger pathways connecting young people’s potential with the skills industry needs,” says Ford’s service engineering and operations director, Kevin Heunis.

“That need is very real at the dealership level. Vehicles are increasingly sophisticated technology platforms, and our dealers need diagnosticians, technologists and problem-solvers who can understand advanced systems and resolve complex problems.”

The scholarship covers theoretical course costs, tools, uniforms and transport, while mentorship, professional development and career guidance are also provided

Pilot apprentices receive workplace experience at CMH Ford Hatfield, CMH Ford Gezina and CMH Ford Steyns, with a monthly stipend. The scholarship covers theoretical course costs, tools, uniforms and transport, while mentorship, professional development and career guidance are also provided.

Gift of the Givers manages student selection and monitoring, while merSeta supports the curriculum and theoretical training. Ford facilitates collaboration between dealerships and colleges and incorporates its technical standards into the training.

Heunis says the programme places less emphasis on traditional academic results and recruitment criteria, instead seeking:

curiosity;

practical intelligence;

technical aptitude; and

problem-solving ability.

Qualified technicians can progress into specialist and Master Technician positions, management, training and technical support, with some opportunities potentially extending internationally.

Ford president of operations for Africa, Neale Hill, described skills development as “nation-building”, saying qualifications, workplace experience and meaningful careers can benefit individuals, families, communities and the wider economy.

The apprenticeship forms part of Ford’s broader “Cradle to Vocation” education and skills-development approach.

“We are not looking at this as a once-off intake. The intention is to build a pipeline,” said Heunis, adding that workshop capabilities must evolve alongside increasingly sophisticated vehicle technology.

Business Day