Changan debuts hybrid Uni-S and Deepal S05 models at Festival of Motoring

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Changan Uni-S HEV features a total system output of 166kW and 290Nm and fuel consumption average of 4.0l/100km. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Chinese brand Changan will expand its line-up of the Uni-S and Deepal ranges before the end 2025. The former is a mid-size crossover launched in April with three models, and the latter is an all-new model.

The new range can be viewed at the Festival of Motoring this weekend.

Changan Uni-S HEV

The new Uni-S hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) expands the offerings to four models, and is powered by a turbocharged 1.5l petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The other three models are purely petrol powered.

Total system output of the hybrid is 166kW and 290Nm, and is paired with an electronic CVT driving the front wheels. Combined fuel consumption is claimed as 4.0l/100km and it is equipped with a 51l fuel tank.

The debutant benefits from high-end luxuries including full level 2 advanced driver assistance systems, six airbags, 540° HD parking camera, microfibre leather upholstery with heated and ventilated front seats, a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charge pad and more.

The new Deepal S05 distinguishes itself with frameless door windows and a range extender powertrain. Picture: (CHANGAN SA)

Deepal SO5

The new Deepal S05 is the second model of Changan’s subsidiary brand to be launched in South Africa after the October 2025 debut of the larger S07. Distinguishing design features include slim LED headlamps and doors with frameless windows

Whereas the SO7 is a larger, premium and full-electric crossover coupe, the S05 is a premium and mid-sized family SUV built on a range-extender electric vehicle (REEV) platform. It is equipped with electric motors charged by a petrol motor disconnected from the driven wheels.

It’s a growing sector of the local market, and the brand sells the Changan Hunter with a similar REEV powertrain. The new Deepal S05 uses a single electric motor that produces 160kW and 320Nm. The 1.5l petrol engine, with 72kW and 125Nm and four drive modes of comfort, eco, sport and custom, acts purely as a generator, topping up the 27kWh battery.

Changan claims a combined range of more than 1,000km for the Deepal SO5 and up to 200km of pure electric range. The battery can be fast charged in 20 minutes when connected to an EV charger.

Amenities include microfibre leather on the electric seats, cruise control, 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 50W wireless charging pad, USB ports, augmented-reality head-up display, 14-speaker sound system, six airbags, electric tailgate and a panoramic sunroof.

The market launch of the Deepal S05 and Uni-S HEV will be in November. The company did not communicate pricing at this stage but said the new Changan Uni-S HEV will be sold standard with a five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.

The Deepal S05 REEV is backed by a five-year/150,000km warranty, an eight-year battery warranty, and a five-year/90,000km maintenance plan

The commercial range includes closed cabin Changan Star models. Picture: (CHANGAN SA)

Changan commercial

The brand has also introduced its new commercial range, including the Changan star in five derivatives of a single-cab dropside, double-cab dropside, single-cab box body, panel van and minibus. All are powered by a 1.25l petrol engine producing 72kW and 119Nm.

They are paired with five-speed manual gearboxes, and all come with air-conditioning as standard. Prices are not revealed yet but they will be sold as standard with five-year/200,000km warranties at launch.

Service plans are optional, and self-service kits are available for buyers who prefer to maintain their own vehicles.

Business Day