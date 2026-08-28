Jetour raises T1 and T2 payload ratings after criticism

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No mechanical or component changes are required for the higher payload rating to apply, the company said. Picture:

Jetour South Africa has increased the approved payload capacity of its T1 and T2 models from 300kg to 475kg after negative publicity over the unusually low load-carrying capacity of the Chinese SUVs.

A limited payload capacity of 375kg sparked the controversy over the Jetour T2, which is South Africa’s 2026 Car of the Year, after a viral social media post in mid-2026 questioned the vehicle’s safety and risk of overloading.

Five adults and small luggage pieces easily exceed the limit, raising concerns about compromised vehicle handling, potential insurance claim repudiation, or voided warranties.

The company said on Friday it had engaged with Jetour’s head office and the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) regarding the vehicles’ payload ratings, resulting in approval of the higher figure.

The revised 475kg payload includes the driver and applies to the relevant T1 and T2 models covered by the NRCS approval.

Jetour says the revised rating applies not only to new vehicles but also to existing T1 and T2 models already sold and on South African roads.

“No mechanical, structural or component changes are required” for the higher payload rating to apply, the company said.

This is a significant change from the original homologated payload rating of 300kg, which meant that four adults could potentially consume most or all of the vehicle’s legal carrying capacity before any luggage was loaded.

The low payload figures attracted considerable attention in the South African motoring media, particularly because the T Series vehicles are marketed as rugged SUVs with off-road capability and adventure-orientated styling.

Payload is the maximum weight a vehicle can legally carry, including occupants, luggage and other loads. It is separate from the vehicle’s towing capacity.

Jetour’s announcement effectively adds 175kg to the approved payload of the affected models without any physical changes to the vehicles.

The company said the 475kg rating applies to vehicles “in their existing mechanical and structural configuration”.

It is now engaging local licensing authorities regarding the increased payload capacity of vehicles already registered. Customers will be informed of developments as this process progresses.

The move comes as Jetour, a relatively new entrant to the South African market, seeks to establish itself in an increasingly crowded SUV market dominated by established Japanese, European and Korean brands as well as a growing number of Chinese manufacturers.

The T1 and T2 are among Jetour’s key products in the local market, with the brand positioning them as lifestyle-orientated SUVs combining off-road ability with everyday practicality.

The revised payload rating removes one of the more conspicuous practical shortcomings identified in the vehicles, though the 475kg figure remains relatively modest for vehicles of this type.

Jetour South Africa said the change was intended to provide clarity following the recent public discussion and reaffirmed its commitment to customer safety and confidence.

Business Day