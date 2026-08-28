JMC Grand Avenue double cab debuts at Festival of Motoring

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The JMC Grand Avenue is longer than its legacy-brand rivals. Picture:

JMC South Africa is showcases its new Grand Avenue bakkie at this weekend’s Kyalami Festival of Motoring.

Built on a ladder-frame chassis, the China-built double cab stands out for its size and presence. Measuring 5,450mm in length with a 3,270mm wheelbase, it is longer than its Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max and VW Amarok rivals.

Standout exterior features include a large front radiator grille flanked by LED daytime running lights and square LED headlamp clusters, squared-off wheel arches, robust 150mm-wide side steps, rear doors with a 75º opening angle for easier ingress, and optional cargo-box lighting.

Power comes from a 2.5l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 155kW and 500Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a BorgWarner four-wheel-drive system.

Simple cabin is anchored by a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Picture: (JMC)

Maximum braked towing capacity is rated at 3,500kg. Off-road capability is aided by an approach angle of 30º, a departure angle of 26º, a minimum ground clearance of 235mm and a maximum wading depth of 800mm.

Inside, you’ll find a leather-trimmed dashboard with hidden air-conditioning vents, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration, a 3.5-inch TFT multi-information display in the instrument cluster, keyless entry and one-button start, black leather seat upholstery, two USB ports and two 12V power ports.

Pricing and full details of the JMC Grand Avenue will be revealed at its official launch on September 9.

Visitors to the JMC stand will also find the new-generation Vigus double cab, which arrived on our shores earlier this year.

The Festival of Motoring runs daily from 8.30am to 6pm at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, with tickets available online. JMC will be located in the pit complex for the duration of the show.

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