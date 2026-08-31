Motoring

Cost cutting leads to closure of Volvo’s Stockholm office

Move affects 450 employees as part of broader job cuts across Sweden

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Sweden’s Volvo Cars said on Monday it will close its Stockholm office, where 450 people work. Picture: (Volvo)

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Sweden’s Volvo Cars said on Monday it will close its Stockholm office, where 450 people work, relocating responsibilities to its Gothenburg headquarters as part of an effort to cut costs and boost efficiency.

The carmaker, majority owned by China’s Geely, last year said it planned to cut 3,000 mostly white-collar jobs as it grapples with a challenging automotive market marked by weaker demand and trade uncertainty.

Volvo Cars on Monday said concentrating resources across fewer Swedish sites would help reduce complexity, speed up cross-functional collaboration and improve competitiveness.

The Stockholm office, established to build expertise in areas such as software development, AI and digital customer experience, will close on March 1 2027.

It was not immediately clear how many jobs would be cut as a result of the move.

“Volvo Cars will manage the process in close dialogue with employees and employee representatives,” the company said in a statement.

Reuters


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