Motoring

Ducati’s Marquez claims third straight victory at Aragon

MotoGP champion closed the gap on championship leader Jorge Martin

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Marc Marquez overtook Aprilia’s polesitter Marco Bezzecchi in an intense battle for the lead and did not look back until he took the chequered flag. Picture: (Ducati)

Ducati’s Marc Marquez claimed his third consecutive victory at the Aragon Grand Prix on Sunday, reinforcing his superiority on anti-clockwise circuits as the reigning MotoGP champion closed the gap on championship leader Jorge Martin on home turf.

Marquez overtook Aprilia’s polesitter Marco Bezzecchi in an intense battle for the lead and did not look back until he took the chequered flag. KTM’s Pedro Acosta finished second and Bezzecchi third.

Having won Saturday’s sprint, Marquez claimed maximum points at the weekend to move up to 237 with his eighth victory at MotorLand, leapfrogging Bezzecchi (232) to climb to second behind Aprilia’s Martin (256).

Marquez’s brother Alex of Gresini Racing finished fourth, while Martin rounded out the top five.

South Africa’s Brad Binder recovered to finish 10th after falling back to last place early in the race.

Reuters


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