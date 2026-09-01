Audi Q5 debuts in SA with bold new look and digital luxury

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The new Audi Q5 range debuts with 10 models comprising regular SUV and Sportback, petrol, diesel and high-end SQ5. Picture:

The new Audi Q5 range is now on sale in South Africa with 10 models comprising regular SUV and Sportback coupe shapes, and available in petrol or diesel guise.

There are no hybrid, plug-in or otherwise, but black pack trims and the high-performance SQ5 models make their debut.

The third-generation Audi Q5 is boldly styled with a monolithic look featuring a redesigned single frame grille. It is built on Audi’s Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) with a 2,820mm wheelbase and boot capacity of up to 520l in the SUV and 515l in the Sportback.

All models are offered as standard in S line trim fitted with 20-inch alloy wheels. Customers can optionally upgrade to 21-inchers in various styles, with 10 metallic exterior paint choices, including Sakhir gold, Grenadine red, Tambora and a carbon Style package as highlights. Additional personalisation options are possible through the Audi exclusive programme.

The cabin of the new Q5 introduces what is termed Audi’s most advanced interpretation of digital luxury of a new Digital Stage that seamlessly integrates an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus display and 14.5-inch curved MMI touch display.

An optional 10.9-inch MMI passenger display is available, too, with independent control and an active privacy mode that isn’t distracting to the driver on the move.

The most advanced Audi digital cockpit features an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus display blending a 14.5-inch curved MMI touch display. (AUDI)

Premium materials, sculptural details and ambient lighting enhance the surroundings, which are fitted with sport seats, three-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging and more depending on trim: the S Line, the S line Black with hallmark black exterior detailing, and the SQ5.

Optional Tech Plus and Tech pro trims are also available. The former brings OLED rear lights, remote park assist, a factory-installed dashcam and connected technologies while the former adds matrix LED headlights, adaptive cruise assist plus and other additional convenience and driver assistance technologies.

Powertrain choices begin with the Q5 2.0 TFSI petrol that develops 200kW of power and is paired with quattro all-wheel drive and a seven-speed transmission.

The 2.0 TDI diesel produces 150kW and 400Nm, aimed for long distance efficiency, and is equipped with all-wheel traction and a seven-speed automatic transmission.

The range-topping Audi SQ5 is powered by a turbocharged petrol 3l petrol V6 producing 270kW and 550Nm. Performance credentials are 4.5 seconds from 0-100km/h and it combines quattro underpinnings with sport suspension for added dynamism.

The range of exterior paint choices includes Sakhir gold, Grenadine red and Tambora with an optional carbon style package also available (AUDI)

The range leader gets exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights with digital light signatures, adaptive cruise control, and red brake calipers with S branding. Optionally, adaptive air suspension can be fitted to all models which works in conjunction with the Audi drive select allowing for tailoring of the ride height and dampers.

Standard safety systems across the range include adaptive cruise control, front emergency brake assist, front cross traffic assist, park assist plus, surround view cameras, side assist, exit warning, rear cross traffic assist and Audi Pre Sense.

The new Audi Q5 range is sold with the five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan.

Pricing

Audi Q5 2.0 TDI S Line — R1,275,000

Audi Q5 2.0 TDI S Line Black — R1,330,000

Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI S Line — R1,295,000

Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI S Line Black — R1,350,000

Audi Q5 SB 2.0 TFSI S Line — R1,365,000

Audi Q5 SB 2.0 TFSI S Line Black — R1,420,000

Audi SQ5 V6 TFSI — R1,510,000

Audi SQ5 SB V6 TFSI — R1,580,000

Audi SQ5 V6 TFSI Black — R1,565,000

Audi SQ5 SB V6 TFSI Black — R1,635,000