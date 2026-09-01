Gauteng to increase vehicle licence fees

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Annual vehicle licence fees in Gauteng are set to increase based on their tare mass. Picture:

The Gauteng department of roads and transport intends to increase the registration and licence disc fees of vehicles and trailers, and has called on the public and interested stakeholders to submit comments on the proposed amendments.

Draft amendments were published in Gauteng Provincial Extraordinary Gazette No 247 on August 5 2026 listing a proposed new vehicle registration fee of R240, a 5.3% increase over the current R228, motorcycles are set to increase 4.8% from R252 to R264, and non-self-propelled caravan registration fees from R420 to R444 (up 5.7%).

Annual licence fees in the province are also set to increase by up to 6.8% for vehicles, based on their tare mass (the weight of an empty vehicle).

For instance, a light car with a tare of 1,001 to 1,250kg will have its licence fee increased from R528 to R564. The tiered scale goes up to vehicles weighing 12,001kg and higher, which will attract a licence fee of R34,080 (up from R32,112).

Other examples include:

1,251-1,500kg: R732-R780

1,501-1,750kg: R852-R900

1,751-2,000kg: R1,104-R1,176

2,001-2,250kg: R1,284-R1,368

2,251-2,500kg: R1,536-R1,632

2,501-2,750kg: R1,728-R1,836

2,751-3,000kg: R1,956-R2,076

Gauteng MEC for roads and transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has called on members of the public and interested stakeholders to submit comments on proposed amendments, which she says seek to strengthen road traffic regulation, improve road safety and enhance compliance across the province.

The proposed amendments are made in terms of section 25(1)(g) and (h) of the Gauteng Road Traffic Act, 1997 (Act No 10 of 1997).

Copies of Extraordinary Gazette No 247 are available from the department’s head office, regional departmental offices, Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) and Transport Operating Licence Administrative Bodies (Tolabs), or online.

Written comments can be submitted by email to gdrtpubliccomments@gauteng.gov.za.

For telephone enquiries, members of the public can call (011) 355 7190/7036 during office hours to have a copy of the gazette emailed to them.

The department said all written comments must be submitted by September 23.

Business Day