Global Volkswagen sales forecast to dip to 8.5-million in 2026

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The Volkswagen Group plans asset sales as its 2026 sales forecast drops to 8.5-million cars. File picture: Reuters

The Volkswagen Group is expecting to sell only 8.5-million cars worldwide in the current year, German business outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Tuesday, citing a supervisory board document.

The German carmaker, whose supervisory board is set to meet on Friday, is also planning extensive divestments of business units, according to WirtschaftsWoche.

The document mentions the sale or a stake reduction in holdings including Ducati, Traton, Gotion, QuantumScape and SGL Carbon, according to WirtschaftsWoche.

The Volkswagen Group sold 8.98-million vehicles worldwide in 2025, a slight decrease of 0.5% compared with the 9.03-million vehicles of the previous year.

Volkswagen is undergoing what is considered to be its largest-ever restructuring as Europe’s largest carmaker considers a far-reaching overhaul that sources said could cost about 100,000 jobs.

Volkswagen plans to drastically cut its model lineup and further pare back capacity to restructure a business model that underpinned its success for decades as it grapples with high costs and excess capacity at home.

Those factors, along with rising Chinese competition, regulation and US import tariffs, have sliced its profit margins in half between 2021 and 2025. In July Volkswagen said its lineup would be gradually cut by up to half as it concentrates on the most attractive market segments. Production capacity will be reduced to nine-million vehicles per year, down from 10-million currently.