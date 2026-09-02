Mitsubishi revives iconic Pajero and it’s coming to South Africa

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The new Pajero is powered by a 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine. Picture:

By Motoring Staff

Mitsubishi Motors has revived one of its most iconic nameplates with the world premiere in Tokyo of the all-new Pajero, which is destined for more than 100 markets, including South Africa.

Discontinued globally in 2021 after four generations and more than 3.29-million units sold, the SUV returns as Mitsubishi’s flagship model, combining its established off-road credentials with a greater emphasis on luxury, technology and on-road refinement.

The new Pajero will be built at Mitsubishi Motors’ production facility in Thailand.

The original Pajero was launched in 1982 as a four-wheel-drive cross-country vehicle that combined rugged off-road ability with passenger-car comfort. It quickly became popular among South African motorists and established a strong reputation among outdoor enthusiasts.

Its credentials were further cemented in motorsport, with the Pajero winning the Dakar Rally 12 times, including seven consecutive victories.

Monolithic display incorporates two 14.3-inch screens. Picture: (Mitsubishi)

“The Mitsubishi Pajero was always well loved by both the South African public and media for the way that it combined modern luxuries and tried-and-trusted mechanics,” said Lerato Nonyane, GM of product and marketing at Mitsubishi Motors South Africa.

The new model retains the Pajero’s traditional ladder-frame architecture and four-wheel-drive system but adds Mitsubishi’s Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) integrated vehicle dynamics system.

It is powered by a 2.4l turbo diesel engine producing 150kW and 480Nm, paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. Mitsubishi says the powertrain has been developed to deliver strong acceleration while improving refinement and quietness.

Its Super Select 4WD-II system offers seven selectable drive modes. Picture: Hikaru Watanabe (Hikaru Watanabe)

Off-road capability comes from a Super Select 4WD-II system that offers two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive modes, the latter available in low range and locked-diff settings, while seven selectable drive modes cater for conditions ranging from normal roads to gravel, snow, mud, sand and rock.

Ground clearance is 230mm, with an approach angle of 30.4 degrees, a breakover angle of 22.6 degrees and a departure angle of 25.8 degrees.

The suspension comprises an independent double-wishbone front setup and five-link rigid rear axle, with Mitsubishi targeting improved ride comfort on rough surfaces without compromising off-road performance.

Inside, the Pajero takes a significant step in premium finishes. The dashboard incorporates two 14.3-inch displays, while a 12-speaker Dynamic Sound Yamaha Ultimate audio system is available.

The cabin also features extensive sound insulation and premium materials, while a 3D Multi Around Monitor uses four cameras to provide a view of the vehicle and its surroundings.

Safety equipment includes eight airbags, including Mitsubishi’s first centre airbag, while driver-assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and MI-Pilot highway driving assistance.

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has not yet announced local pricing or detailed specifications of the new Pajero.