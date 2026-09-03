F1 suits from Schumacher, Norris and Antonelli on auction

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The workwear that Michael Schumacher wore to secure Ferrari's first Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship title after a 21-year drought is among the racing suits up for auction. Picture:

If you have hopes of purchasing Michael Schumacher memorabilia, auction house Bonhams is running an online sale of racing suits belonging to the legendary racer and other drivers. The auction is open and runs until September 10.

On offer are Schumacher’s Scuderia Ferrari 2000 German Grand Prix overalls, worn during the year in which the German won his first Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship with Ferrari. He secured the team’s first drivers’ title in 21 years after a bitter battle with Finnish rival Mika Häkkinen. The suit is estimated to be worth between €100,000 (about R1.8m) and €150,000.

The points may have been lesser, but the moment was still glorious when Michael Schumacher came second in Imola. Picture: (BONHAMS)

If this is a price too high to pay for iconic threads, there is also the more affordable Ferrari suit that the German racer wore during the 1998 San Marino Grand Prix held on April 26 at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy. He finished second behind race winner and Mercedes driver David Coulthard, and ahead of his Irish teammate Eddie Irvine. They are expected to fetch between €50,000 and €70,000.

More Schumacher items on sale include a 1996 Monza Grand Prix MZ96 “Legend” limited-edition bracelet by Mongrip, under licence from the Keep Fighting Foundation and estimated to cost between €15,000 and €17,000.

The suit Lando Norris wore when he was controversially gifted second place behind Max Verstappen at the 2025 Monza Grand Prix. Picture: (BONHAMS)

Fans of reigning F1 champion Lando Norris can bid on the overalls he used in the 2025 Monza Grand Prix, where he finished second behind winner Max Verstappen. It was the day McLaren controversially instructed teammate Oscar Piastri to swap positions, handing second place to Norris, who had dropped behind after a slow pit stop on Lap 47.

The Norris suit is estimated to cost between €15,000 and €20,000.

Young Kimi Antonelli arrived on the scene blazing one of the best rookie trails in F1 history. Picture: (BONHAMS)

Fans of current F1 title leader Kimi Antonelli can purchase his overalls used in the 2025 Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix during the Italian’s Formula 1 debut season with Mercedes at the tender age of 18. Antonelli finished third, fifth and 15th, respectively, in those races. The memorabilia is estimated to cost between €10,000 and €15,000.

Business Day