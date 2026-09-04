Jeep Gladiator gets a six-wheel attitude adjustment

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When four wheels won’t do the trick in terms of traction or spectacle, try six.

Ulterio Motiv is a South African automotive engineering company specialising in high-end custom builds and one of its latest projects is the Maximus 6x6.

Based on a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon double cab bakkie, the vehicle is transformed into something that would not look out of place on a Mad Max set with its extended chassis, enlarged load bed and additional axle. Aside from its neighbour-frightening presence, the six-wheeled Maximus is for customers seeking a bespoke vehicle with increased load-carrying capacity and enhanced off-road capability, says Ulterio Motiv.

Developed independently of Jeep importer Stellantis and not covered by its warranty, the Maximus 6x6 has its wheelbase extended by 1,040mm, increasing the overall vehicle length to 6,577mm and the load bay to 2,530mm.

Additional modifications include revised drivetrain components, lifted suspension, 17-inch wheels fitted with 37-inch all-terrain or mud-terrain tyres, and modified gearing. According to Ulterio Motiv, payload capacity increases from 725kg to 1,090 kg, while gross vehicle mass increases from 2,935kg to 3,490kg, which remains homologated as a normal bakkie and not a truck and can be operated with a code B driving licence.

The standard 3.6l V6 petrol engine is untouched but customers can configure a range of optional suspension, wheel, tyre, braking and performance upgrades. Roof racks, bed racks, storage systems, auxiliary lighting and winches are also on offer.

A supercharger system can be specified to boost engine output from the standard 209kW and 347Nm.

Maximus 6x6 conversion stretches the Gladiator by more than a metre. Picture: (ULTERIOR MOTIV)

The Jeep Gladiator’s body-on-frame strength, trail rated capability and distinctive styling make it an appealing foundation for customising, says Alex Shanini, Jeep brand communications manager at Stellantis South Africa.

“Stellantis South Africa has not participated in the engineering, development or manufacture of the Maximus 6x6 conversion. The project nevertheless reflects the strong reputation of the Jeep Gladiator as a capable platform for specialist aftermarket and custom vehicle applications,” he says.

The Gladiator’s standard trail-rated capability includes a Rock-Trac 4x4 system, a low-range transfer case, Dana 44 front and rear axles, and Tru-Lok locking differentials.

The standard Jeep Gladiator Rubicon double cab retails for R1.43m, and pricing for the Maximus 6x6 starts from R3.5m.

Ulterio Motiv provides a one-year/15,000km warranty on the conversion (with the standard wheels and without a suspension lift kit).

Customers should consult the conversion specialist directly regarding warranty coverage.

Business Day