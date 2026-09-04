LONG-TERM REVIEW | We give our iCaur V23 a custom wrap

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Founded in 2023 as part of the expanding Chery Group, iCaur was conceived as an adventure-focused marque with a funky, youthful image — a brief it fulfils with considerable flair, and it even has a “born to play” badge on the dashboard to prove it.

As part of the brand’s young-at-heart personality, it is offered in South Africa with manufacturer-backed wraps, decals and accessories that allow customers to personalise their vehicles.

Owners can choose anything from a small decal or contrasting panel to a full-body wrap. The option can be added later or selected before the vehicle is bought, with the cost financed as part of the vehicle purchase. Prices range from R3,600 for a partial wrap on the bonnet or boot only to R35,000 for a full wrap.

As part of our long-term test of an iCaur V23 AWD, Business Day was given the opportunity to customise the vehicle as a regular customer would, and we opted for our own design: a half-wrap (R18,000) inspired by the iconic JPS livery of Ayrton Senna’s mid-1980s Lotus Formula One car.

The job took about two weeks, and the white iCaur is now adorned with black-and-gold racing stripes and Senna’s racing number at the time, 12. The Brazilian claimed four of his 41 career wins in the JPS car, including his first F1 victory: a legendary wet-weather drive at the 1985 Portuguese Grand Prix in Estoril.

The stripes add more character to a car already brimming with charisma, and the V23’s boxy, cute-but-tough design is reminiscent of a buffed-up Suzuki Jimny.

Chinese brand iCaur is offered in South Africa with manufacturer-backed wraps, decals and accessories that allow customers to personalise their vehicles. Picture: (DENIS DROPPA)

As part of the personalisation project, we also opted to have the test car fitted with a digital instrument panel, which strangely doesn’t come standard in the V23. We prefer to have speed and other key data in the driver’s direct line of sight the old-fashioned way, rather than having to glance sideways to see it on the infotainment screen.

We also asked for a towbar but were told the V23 was still undergoing development of OEM-approved hitches, with final towing capacity specifications still being validated. We were offered a roof rack instead for carrying bicycles, but we didn’t like the idea of the extra wind noise and drag this would create. We’ve opted instead to carry the mountain bike inside the car; there’s enough space if you fold down the rear seats, though you have to remove one of the bike’s wheels to make it fit.

Overall, life is quite peachy in this boxy charmer in terms of image, driveability and practicality. We like the premium look and feel of the interior, with its leather and brushed-metal surfaces garnished with subtle yellow flourishes.

The V23 scores well in general user-friendliness. It has a large and legible infotainment screen, supplemented by physical controls for many functions, which helps reduce driver distraction.

An optional instrument panel puts key driving information back where it belongs — directly in the driver’s line of sight. Picture: (PHUTI MPYANE)

The camera view that takes over the infotainment screen when approaching intersections can be annoying, and there is no way to permanently override the feature; you can only tap an icon to return to the regular infotainment display when it happens.

In previous reports we mentioned the V23’s relatively firm ride on its low-profile 21-inch tyres, and it remains so, albeit slightly improved after we reduced the tyre pressures. Opting for higher-profile rubber might improve the car’s day-to-day driving comfort and boost its appeal as an adventure vehicle — the all-wheel-drive V23 is impressively capable off-road.

The choppy ride quality is a blemish on what is otherwise a car with strong driving appeal, responsive steering and punchy performance.

The V23 is available in two versions: a single-motor, two-wheel-drive model with outputs of 100kW and 180Nm, priced at R519,900, and the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version tested here, with 155kW and 292Nm, selling for R669,900.

The all-wheel-drive V23 silently sprints from 0-100km/h in a lively 7.4 seconds and maintains an effortless open-road cruising pace. It delivers a useful 400km of real-world range on a full charge, and the battery can be juiced up from 20% to 80% in about 40 minutes on a DC fast charger — if you can find one that works. The fast charger at our local shopping mall was offline the past couple of times we tried it, forcing us to slow-charge the car at home.

Business Day