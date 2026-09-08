Clicks plugs into electric trucks to cut distribution costs

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Clicks is targeting more than 90% of its truck fleet to be electric by September 2028. Picture:

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Clicks is investing heavily in alternative fuel for its distribution operations, saying it will save operating costs and reduce its environmental impact.

The group announced that its Montague Gardens distribution centre is to become the first in Africa to operate a 100% electric truck fleet. The company has secured 30 Sany heavy-duty electric trucks for commercial use in South Africa and invested more than R65m in solar photovoltaic generation, battery energy storage and charging infrastructure.

The retailer says there is a strong business case for accelerating the electrification of its national distribution network. The 30-truck fleet is expected to save around 780,000l of diesel and avoid around 2,000 tonnes of tailpipe carbon dioxide emissions annually. The transition is also projected to deliver annual fuel savings of between R20m and R25m, together with a further R2m to R3m reduction in maintenance costs.

“Electric trucks reduce our reliance on diesel and our emissions, while lowering the cost of operating our distribution network,” says group CEO Bertina Engelbrecht.

“We are investing in the growth of the business, and doing it in a way that also reduces our environmental impact and takes us closer to our ambition of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.”

She says the group feels a responsibility to reduce its impact on the environment, and has carried that thinking through into investments in solar, battery storage and now electric transport.

Clicks has invested more than R65m in solar photovoltaic generation, battery energy storage and charging infrastructure. Picture: (CLICKS)

The 30 electric trucks will be used across Clicks’ Cape Town and Centurion distribution centres. Montague Gardens is expected to operate a fully electric truck fleet by the end of October. The Cape Town fleet will deliver to about 290 stores, and the Centurion fleet will serve around 566 stores.

The rollout will extend to KwaZulu-Natal by September 2027, and Clicks is targeting more than 90% of its truck fleet to be electric by September 2028.

The 11.5-tonne payload Sany electric trucks are equipped with 318kWh batteries and have a range of 380km–400km per charge. On DC fast chargers they can be charged from 20% to 80% in around 30 minutes.

Diesel trucks continue to dominate long-haul logistics, but Clicks joins an increasing number of operators who are incorporating electric commercial vehicles into their fleets, with pilot studies revealing potential cost savings.

Electric trucks remain significantly more expensive to buy upfront than diesel equivalents, but operators are reporting lower running and maintenance costs.

Ndia Magadagela, CEO of electric fleet leasing company Everlectric, said early adopters in South Africa are increasingly finding EVs outperform diesel over certain distances.

Infrastructure remains a hurdle to scaling EV truck adoption, but long-distance feasibility is improving with the rollout of DC fast chargers on major corridors.

On the busy N3 freight route between Johannesburg and Durban, Zero Carbon Charge (Charge) recently launched two new off-grid fast-charging stations at Tugela and the Reitz Roadside Interchange. Powered by solar and battery storage, the stations operate independently of Eskom supply and each station can charge up to eight EVs simultaneously.

Business Day