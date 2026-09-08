Jaecoo J5 hybrid launched in South Africa for R459,900

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Jaecoo J5 SHS is the latest contender in the bustling family crossover segment costing under R460k. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Jaecoo South Africa has announced the start of sales of its new J5 Super Hybrid System (SHS).

The J5 is one of two ranges sold by the Chery subsidiary brand, including the larger J7.

The J5 is a compact crossover competing with the Tiggo Cross, Haval Jolion and others, and the hybrid debutant is the brand’s third new-energy vehicle (NEV) contender in this market after the mid-2025 launch of the J7 SHS and the recent full-electric Jaecoo J5 BEV launched in August.

The new hybrid derivative is powered by a turbocharged 1.5l petrol engine paired with an electric motor and 1.83kWh battery. Total system output is 165kW and 295Nm, and with efficiency the primary focus of hybrids, the car is rated with a fuel consumption average of 5.3l/100km. It is able to use electric propulsion only at low speeds and in traffic.

The fairly spacious cabin is filled with a caboodle of standard features including a large display screen, panoramic roof and more. Picture: (JAECOO SA)

Driving range from the 51l tank is claimed at up to 980km when filled to capacity. The front-wheel-drive hybrid is equipped with MacPherson strut suspension at the front and a multilink configuration at the rear, which aims for composed, supple and responsive ride quality and handling. Braking is by ABS-equipped disc brakes all round inside 18-inch alloy wheels.

Other standard features include a panoramic roof, automatic LED lights, black leather upholstery, electric adjustment for the driver’s seat and manual for the front passenger, camera and rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, USB and Type-C ports, and an eight-inch driver display cluster and a 13.2-inch central display, plus more.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure prevention, traffic jam assist, emergency lane keeping, forward vehicle departure reminder, secondary collision mitigation multi-collision brake and intelligent evasion system.

The Jaecoo J5 SHS is rated with a 980km driving range from its standard 51l petrol tank. Picture: (JAECOO SA)

“The arrival of the J5 SHS gives customers an accessible route into new-energy motoring, while the broader J5 line-up ensures they are not limited to a single powertrain,” said Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager for Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.

The new J5 SHS is sold standard with:

a five-year/150,000km warranty;

a 10-year/1-million km engine warranty;

five-year/unlimited km roadside assistance; and

a five-year/75,000 km service plan.

Pricing

Jaecoo J5 SHS — R459,900.

Business Day