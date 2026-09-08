Motoring

Volkswagen reportedly looks to sell Ducati

Audi CEO says Ducati review part of group’s portfolio management

Reuters Agency

Reuters

German carmaker Volkswagen is reportedly considering the sale of Ducati. Picture: (Athit Perawongmetha)

Story audio is generated using AI

By Gargi Gupta

Bengaluru — German carmaker Volkswagen is considering the sale of Ducati, the motorcycle maker owned by the Audi division, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with Audi CEO Gernot Dollner.

“Within the Volkswagen Group, we are committed to a disciplined, responsible portfolio management,” Dollner told Bloomberg.

“It’s part of the evaluation process that we’ll also talk about Ducati, but nothing has been decided.”


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