Volkswagen reportedly looks to sell Ducati

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German carmaker Volkswagen is reportedly considering the sale of Ducati. Picture:

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By Gargi Gupta

Bengaluru — German carmaker Volkswagen is considering the sale of Ducati, the motorcycle maker owned by the Audi division, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with Audi CEO Gernot Dollner.

“Within the Volkswagen Group, we are committed to a disciplined, responsible portfolio management,” Dollner told Bloomberg.

“It’s part of the evaluation process that we’ll also talk about Ducati, but nothing has been decided.”