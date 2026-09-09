Brad Binder to move to World Superbikes with BMW next season

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After six years in MotoGP, South Africa’s Brad Binder will join the ROKiT BMW Motorrad World Superbike Team as teammate to Portugal’s Miguel Oliveira in 2027, BMW has confirmed.

He replaces Italy’s Danilo Petrucci.

His move to WorldSBK was expected after the factory KTM team signed Fabio Di Giannantonio and Álex Márquez as its MotoGP riders next season.

Binder’s KTM contract ends at the end of this year, but any chance he had of being signed by another MotoGP team was thwarted by a poor run of form, which sees him lying 13th in the championship after 13 rounds while his teammate Pedro Acosta is 6th.

The South African’s recent form is in sharp contrast to his first few years in the premier class. Binder was a regular MotoGP top-six contender since joining KTM’s factory team in 2020, winning two races, achieving 11 podium finishes and achieving a best championship finish of fourth in 2023.

Oliveira and Binder know each other well, as they were teammates for many years in Grand Prix racing, in the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP world championships.

Miguel Oliveira on track during the MotoGP of Catalunya. (Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old Binder began his international career in the Moto3 class in 2012. In 2016, he was crowned Moto3 World Champion before moving up to the Moto2 World Championship. He stepped up to MotoGP for the 2020 season, where he has since claimed two victories and a further nine podium finishes.

“We are delighted to welcome Brad to the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family,” said Sven Blusch, head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport.

“What particularly impresses us is his absolute determination to start a new chapter in WorldSBK. His goal is clear: he wants to fight for the World Championship title. First of all, he will need to get accustomed to the BMW M 1000 RR and to a new world championship, and we are confident that he will do so quickly.

“With Brad and Miguel, two former teammates are reunited who complement each other perfectly, both in terms of their personalities and their riding styles. This combination has great potential.

“At the same time, we would like to thank Danilo for his tremendous commitment. Together, we want to finish the current season strongly and are working towards a future together in other projects.”

Business Day