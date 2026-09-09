More than 4,000 motorists fined in Gauteng road safety blitz

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Gauteng traffic authorities conducted high-visibility operations across the province from August 31 to September 6. Picture:

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Gauteng traffic authorities issued more than 4,000 fines for offences during a week-long road safety blitz.

Traffic police, traffic wardens and other law enforcement agencies conducted high-visibility operations across the province from August 31 to September 6 as part of the provincial government’s efforts to improve road safety and combat crime.

Offences included speeding, inconsiderate driving, overtaking across barrier lines, traffic signal violations, failure to wear seat belts and driving unlicensed vehicles.

Authorities also targeted motorists driving unroadworthy vehicles, with particular concern raised over defective tyres, wipers and brakes.

A total of 375 motorists were charged with driving without valid driving licences, while 54 unroadworthy vehicles were discontinued from public roads. A further 479 vehicles were issued with defect notices.

Other violations included failing to display valid licence discs, overloading goods and passenger vehicles, using cellphones while driving, operating without the required documentation and driving without a valid professional driving permit.

The authorities said the enforcement campaign forms part of ongoing efforts to reduce crashes and fatalities and improve safety on Gauteng’s roads.

Business Day