Red Bull signs Kimi Räikkönen’s son to driver development programme

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Robin Räikkönen will start working with the team from 2027 in a programme that has produced F1 drivers such as Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. Picture:

Robin Räikkönen, the 11-year-old son of 2007 world champion Kimi Räikkönen, has become the latest prospect to join Red Bull’s driver development programme, the Formula One team announced on Wednesday.

Nicknamed “Ace”, Robin has shown promise in karting championships and will start working with the team from 2027 in a programme that has produced F1 drivers such as Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, both four-time champions.

“We are all thrilled and excited Robin has been chosen to further his racing path as a member of the Red Bull Junior Team,” Kimi said.

“They offer a compelling and comprehensive programme to develop and nurture Robin’s progress over the coming years and provide him with all the experience required to develop his natural talent, which has amply been displayed in all his karting endeavours to date.”

The famously laconic Raikkonen raced in more than 350 Formula One Grands Prix, claiming 21 wins and 103 podiums. He has also participated in the World Rally Championship and tried his hand at Nascar.

The Finn, nicknamed “Iceman”, was the last Ferrari driver to win the F1 championship, claiming his sole title in 2007.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said Robin had “already demonstrated exceptional ability in karting” while praising his speed and racecraft.

“Our goal is to develop him step by step, without placing any unnecessary pressure on his shoulders,” Mekies said.

“The path through motorsport is a long one, and we will give him the time, support and resources he needs to maximise his potential.”

Robin follows in the footsteps of Ella Häkkinen, the daughter of Finland’s double world champion Mika, who joined McLaren’s driver development programme last year.

Reuters